Heesen has announced the delivery of YN 19055 Project Castor, now named Solemates. The latest in the builder’s 55m Steel class, Solemates is the first to feature an a new layout to accentuate the impressive interior volume of approximately 760gt.

Six staterooms on three decks accommodate up to 12 guests. The master suite spans 82sqm with floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with natural light and offer sea views. A secluded VIP suite can be found up on the bridge deck, while the remaining four guest staterooms are on the lower deck. A spacious beach club and wellness area in the stern opens onto a fixed swimming platform. The yacht’s tenders are stowed forward.

The owner entrusted a stylist to personalise the interiors designed by Bannenberg & Rowell, with a bespoke selection of new veneers and fabrics to reflect the taste of the client. The exterior lines of the 55m Steel class were penned by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects. Solemates’ medium-grey colour scheme the yacht its own unique look.

Solemates features the ultra-efficient ‘fast-displacement hull form’ devised by Dutch hydrodynamicists van Oossanen and further developed by Heesen’s in-house naval architects and engineers. With this low-drag hull and two relatively modest MTU engines of just 1000 kW each, yachts in Heesen’s 55m Steel class are hailed to be among the most efficient of their size in the world. On its two-day pre-delivery sea trial, Solemates exceeded its contract speed and range.

Solemates is the second Heesen project to be delivered since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. “We adopted drastic measures early on, following Dutch government guidelines, both in our production processes and in the offices,” explains Rick van de Wetering, Heesen’s chief operating officer. “So we managed to introduce the necessary social distancing and were able to carry on our work with as little disruption as possible.”

A sister ship, YN 19255 Project Pollux, is currently nearing completion and available for sale, with delivery for later this year. Heesen also launched 50m Project Triton earlier year, which is available for sale and delivery immediately. According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, Heesen has maintained consistent annual delivery numbers in recent years, and is set to continue to do so in the coming years, with an increase in average delivered LOA set for 2022.

Solemates will be available for charter in the Eastern Mediterranean via Luxury Yacht Group, who introduced the client to the shipyard and were responsible for project management during construction.

Images by Dick Holthuis

