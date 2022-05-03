Sunreef Yachts announces design for new 50m Explorer catamaran The model marks a significant expansion into the 30m-plus superyacht market for the Polish builders…

Sunreef Yachts has added a new 50m Explorer motor catamaran to its offering, further building upon the announcement of two motor and two sailing catamaran models over the past year.

The new 50m Explorer has, according to the yard, been designed to reach the most extreme of latitudes. It can remain self-sufficient for months offering all the autonomy needed for worldwide exploration in complete luxury.

With enough storage capacity to host an impressive fleet of toys and tenders, the Sunreef 50m Explorer enables uninhabited lands to be explored in an interactive way, keeping very much in line with the growing theme of experiential superyachting.

Although designed with adventure in mind, the Sunreef 50m Explorer’s private spa, gym and outdoor cinema with bar provide comfort and luxury for up to 12 guests.

The Sunreef 50m Explorer features a catamaran hull design to ensure maximum autonomy. According to Sunreef Yachts, catamarans are the safest platforms for extended navigation, as all crucial systems onboard are doubled. With two engines, two fuel tanks, multiple generators and two water tanks, an explorer catamaran guarantees redundancy and reliability in all critical areas.

The above graph highlights total deliveries and average LOA for catamarans over the past 30 years. A general upward trend in deliveries can be seen from 1992 until 2014, where production briefly fell. 96 deliveries were made between 2006 and 2012 compared to just 55 between 1992 and 2002. Total fleet growth was at its highest of 9.4 per cent in 2004, falling to just 1.6 per cent in 2014 and subsequently recovering to 3.9 per cent in 2021. There is evidence to suggest the catamaran market can return to its peak output seen in the late 2000's, with Sunreef Yachts keen to capitalise on this with the announcement of five new designs in the past year.

