Southern Wind's new SW105 Sørvind departs for the Mediterranean The first sailing yacht delivery of 2022 has departed from the Cape Town coast…

Southern Wind has announced that its 32.27m sailing yacht Sørvind has left the Cape Town shipyard and departed on her maiden voyage to the Mediterranean. Launched as recently as March, Sørvind has completed her sea trials along the South African coast and is now ready for new adventures.



The fifth unit of the SW105 series, with the first having been delivered in 2018, she has been designed as a high-performance blue water cruiser, fast and fun, and ideally placed to enter the charter market. She is the 29th 30m-plus delivery by Southern Wind in total.



Sørvind measures in at 34.59m when including the bowsprit, and the designers have adhered to three central pillars from the Owner’s brief: distinctive, refined and essential. “The owner wanted a sailing yacht where he is still in touch with the ocean, a sensation that sometimes gets lost with bigger boats,” said Captain Timothy Anderson. “I think we really hit a nice size of boat and a great style. Everything is uncluttered, smooth and clean."

The design and build process was a collaboration between Southern Wind, Farr Yacht Design, and Nauta Design, who worked closely with the owner to meet the brief and match his specific tastes and requirements. Weight control was deemed a priority, and savings were gained by implementing the use of synthetic teak decking and titanium stanchions, pulpits, cleats and fairleads. At 69,500kg, Sørvind can make use of light wind conditions and reduce its dependency on engine power.





“Weight calculation and trim are important aspects of every Southern Wind yacht,” said Marco Alberti, Director and General Manager at Southern Wind. “Sørvind represents a further development that benefits from the experience gained in building nearly thirty Southern Wind yachts in this size range.”

Her interior was designed by Nauta Design, in conjunction with Studio Hermanides, based in the Netherlands. Studio Hermanides founder Jeroen Machielsen explained: “Because of the owner's Nordic background we looked at the colours of Nature from the Nordic landscape: long dark nights combined with bright white snow, a style that the owner has dubbed “Nordic Cool”. We really wanted a good contrast between the different colours of veneer, to get a more homey look and feel. The dark veneer doesn't make it dark because we combined it with a lot of very light colours and materials to get a fresh look”

Accommodating eight guests and six crew across six cabins, Sørvind offers a comfortable and spacious layout for her guests, and an efficient and working environment for her crew. Expect to see Sørvind make her World Premiere at the Monaco Yacht Show later this year.

