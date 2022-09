ShadowCAT unveil first single-hulled support yacht concept The 69m ShadoWOLF concept will make its debut at Monaco Yacht Show…

ShadowCAT has announced that it has expanded its portfolio to include a fully bespoke monohull shadow vessel. The new concept, ShadoWOLF, is ShadowCAT's first single-hulled support yacht. The vessel's new hybrid hull design focuses on passenger comfort and accommodation.

ShadowCAT's previously delivered vessels include the award-winning Hodor (owned by Lorenzo Fertitta, former CEO of the UFC) and Wayfinder (owned by Bill Gates), as well as the latest vessel Nebula. This latest concept ShadoWolf will debut at the Monaco Yacht Show later this month.

Designed by ShadowCAT partners Incat Crowther and YCTS, Ltd., the 69.2m ShadoWOLF offers an 11.5m beam and 3.25m draft and will be built upon Incat Crowther’s award-winning aluminium hull design.

Other ShadoWOLF features include a fully certified helipad and hangar, with accommodation and storage over three decks. The support vessel has an impressive carrying capacity, including space for a submarine, three 11m tenders, two 8m tenders, six jet-skis, two 4WDs and two quad bikes. In addition to a 14 crew-member and nine service-personnel capacity, it has accommodation for eight guests or extra resting space for the crew from the main yacht. The total complement is 31.

“ShadoWOLF stands out in large part due to its hull being designed specifically for yacht-level comfort whilst offering exceptional efficiency. It also allows owners to commission a fully bespoke support yacht within a very competitive price range and delivery window,” said Incat Crowther’s Dan Mace, technical manager. “Incat Crowther is well-known for producing award-winning vessels on both catamaran and monohull platforms, and we look forward to this ‘industry-first’ concept coming to life.”

“The addition of a monohull concept to our portfolio is a natural next step for ShadowCAT, and firmly establishes us as the No. 1 support yacht developer in the industry. This latest innovative concept delivers extreme comfort at sea, without the need to compromise on performance, speed or customization options,” said Robert Smith, SHADOWCAT founder and YCTS director. “Because developing shadow yachts is our sole focus, we can deliver a higher level of expertise and vessel customization across multiple platforms, ensuring our client's operational needs are surpassed.”

The vessel is powered by three MTU 16V4000 M73L IMO3 diesel engines and can reach a top speed of 21 knots. In a unique design for modern support vessels, this model will meet or exceed IMO Tier III emissions guidelines and has innovative green technology to reduce its impact on the environment by providing a zero-discharge operational capability.

An onboard treatment plant cleans all wastewater discharged to a drinkable quality, wet and dry waste is also fully treated onboard to allow the vessel to operate with a zero-discharge policy, to meet a “leave no trace” philosophy. High levels of onboard comfort are aided by a pair of Naiad Dynamics AtRest stabilizers.

