Refining the market with Moravia Yachting The specialised yacht brokerage house showcases three of its premier vessels currently on the market…

Offering bespoke brokerage services from its Monaco headquarters, Moravia benefits from almost six decades of expertise in working with charter and ownership clients., 31.7m S/Y Audrey II, 38m M/Y Indigo Star I, and 44.2m M/Y Island Heiress each present an excellent opportunity for those on an ownership journey.



“Island Heiress is one of those yachts that is continually well maintained, consistently upgraded, and mechanically sound. As well as being a popular charter yacht, her owner also makes good use of her and is therefore keen that she stays in the best condition so that he and his charter guests are not let down,” remarks Andy Holmes, sales broker, Moravia. Offering an excellent investment for her next owners, Island Heiress has already booked several weeks of charters this season and comes with a full complement of tenders, toys, and watersports equipment. A refit in 2021 saw Island Heiress’ generators replaced, and recent work included an all-new air conditioning system, an advanced audio-visual setup, new carpets, and interior upholstery, a new passerelle, a new seating arrangement for the upper deck lounge, and a new six-person Jacuzzi for the sun deck.

For sailing enthusiasts, Audrey II is currently for sale with Moravia. A pedigree vessel from the Dutch shipyard Jongert, her rich interior is the work of famed designer John Munford. “Audrey II is a fantastic example of what Jongert excels at, namely steel-hulled cruising yachts that are sturdily built and beautifully finished. She had a significant refit at Jongert in 2019, so materially she is in fantastic condition; she is the kind of yacht that will suit a new owner who wants to cruise around the Mediterranean, as well as one that wants to literally see the world,” remarks Holmes.

Finally, the impressive Indigo Star I was built by Siar & Moschini and has been lightly used since her full refit in 2018. Delivered in 1995, she is a fantastic example of how an older yacht can remain in perfect condition and evolve throughout her life cycle – with new features installed to appeal to the modern yachting client. Her highlights include a sizable 310gt volume, a flexible arrangement of accommodation, and a cinema room.

These three vessels illustrate how the Moravia team offers a refined selection of vessels for potential clients or those wishing to continue their ownership journey. In the past year, the yacht sales market has flourished and it is more important than ever to make sure that clients are guided with expert advice that cuts through the noise of the industry.

Further, once the sales acquisition process is completed, Moravia offers clients unique access to yacht management services through its partnership with Hill Robinson. The Moravia charter team works closely with Hill Robinson to ensure that owners receive the best in charter advice, revenue, and management, and the client is assured an exceptional yachting experience. From ongoing management to technical advice, to the hiring of crew, Hill Robinson’s 12 global offices provide worldwide service to clients and the synergy between the two brands ensures a seamless ownership experience for all.

