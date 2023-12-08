Raven delivered
The eye-catching Baltic Yacht is the first yacht in its size category to use hydrofoils mounted on adjustable side arms…
Baltic Yachts has delivered sailing yacht Raven to its new owner. The 34m Baltic 111 superyacht is the first boat of its size to utilise hydrofoils mounted on adjustable side arms, providing resolute support to a considerable portion of its displacement.
Tailored for rapid coastal and ocean sailing, Raven is built with a lightweight hull, contributing to its high-performance design. The Finnish shipyard says that its early sailing trials of Raven were highly successful, demonstrating reliability and achieving sustained speeds in the high 20s.
There was an exhaustive weight-saving initiative to maintain the yacht’s low displacement involved in the project and is fully outfitted with carbon composite components. Its design is centred on sailing on its chine, with the leeward foil supporting a significant portion of its displacement.
For propulsion, Raven is outfitted with twin Yanmar generators and a Swiss Phi-Power AG electric propulsion motor, featuring a retractable propeller with carbon blades and a titanium hub, completing its drive train.
Accommodating up to four guests in a two-stateroom layout, Raven's owner's stateroom features a spacious double centerline berth that can be folded against the interior bulkhead during racing. The cockpit can also convert into a semi-covered, hardtop seating area with a clam-shell-style forward section.
Raven was designed by naval architects, Botin Partners with structural engineering by PURE Design. The interior and exterior design was envisioned by Finn Jarkko Jämsén, with Garth Brewer of A2B Marine Projects overseeing the build alongside the shipyard.
