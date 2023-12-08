 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - Raven delivered

By SuperyachtNews

Raven delivered

The eye-catching Baltic Yacht is the first yacht in its size category to use hydrofoils mounted on adjustable side arms…

Baltic Yachts has delivered sailing yacht Raven to its new owner. The 34m Baltic 111 superyacht is the first boat of its size to utilise hydrofoils mounted on adjustable side arms, providing resolute support to a considerable portion of its displacement.

Tailored for rapid coastal and ocean sailing, Raven is built with a lightweight hull, contributing to its high-performance design. The Finnish shipyard says that its early sailing trials of Raven were highly successful, demonstrating reliability and achieving sustained speeds in the high 20s.

There was an exhaustive weight-saving initiative to maintain the yacht’s low displacement involved in the project and is fully outfitted with carbon composite components. Its design is centred on sailing on its chine, with the leeward foil supporting a significant portion of its displacement.

For propulsion, Raven is outfitted with twin Yanmar generators and a Swiss Phi-Power AG electric propulsion motor, featuring a retractable propeller with carbon blades and a titanium hub, completing its drive train.

Accommodating up to four guests in a two-stateroom layout, Raven's owner's stateroom features a spacious double centerline berth that can be folded against the interior bulkhead during racing. The cockpit can also convert into a semi-covered, hardtop seating area with a clam-shell-style forward section.

Raven was designed by naval architects, Botin Partners with structural engineering by PURE Design. The interior and exterior design was envisioned by Finn Jarkko Jämsén, with Garth Brewer of A2B Marine Projects overseeing the build alongside the shipyard.

Profile links

Baltic Yachts

RAVEN
BALTIC YACHTS 2023 2023 Launched
33.84m 100
JARKKO JAMSEN
JARKKO JAMSEN
BOTIN PARTNERS

Join the discussion

Raven delivered

35444

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for Wärtsilä's ammonia advancements

Wärtsilä's ammonia advancements

The Finnish tech leader has built an advanced engine, gearing up for the arrival of eco-friendly 'green ammonia' fuel

Crew

Image for Can AI teach a computer to sail?

Can AI teach a computer to sail?

The Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN) releases the initial results from its innovative machine learning programme

Technology

Image for Port Denia completes expansion

Port Denia completes expansion

Work on the Spanish marina and shipyard’s new dry dock is now complete and its 620tn travel lift is fully operational

Crew

Image for 34m Baltic 111 Raven completes sea trials in Finland

34m Baltic 111 Raven completes sea trials in Finland

Foil-assisted Baltic 111 yacht Raven recently completed ‘very successful’ early sea trials in Finland

Fleet

Image for Perini Navi unveils 47m Art Explorer

Perini Navi unveils 47m Art Explorer

The Italian yard is set to debut the world's largest aluminium sailing catamaran at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023 

Fleet

Image for Fraser Yachts appoints Anders Kurtén as CEO

Fraser Yachts appoints Anders Kurtén as CEO

The former Baltic Yachts CEO joins the firm after an extensive search to find a suitable leader for the 76-year-old brokerage

Business

Related news

Wärtsilä's ammonia advancements

3 days ago

Can AI teach a computer to sail?

1 week ago

Port Denia completes expansion

2 months ago

34m Baltic 111 Raven completes sea trials in Finland

2 months ago

Perini Navi unveils 47m Art Explorer

3 months ago

Fraser Yachts appoints Anders Kurtén as CEO

3 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on