34m Baltic 111 Raven completes sea trials in Finland Foil-assisted Baltic 111 yacht Raven recently completed ‘very successful’ early sea trials in Finland…

The super-lightweight sloop is the first sailing yacht of its size and type to harness hydrofoils mounted on adjustable side arms which support a high percentage of its displacement.



The yacht’s overall concept, including her interior and exterior styling, is by Finn Jarkko Jämsén, who is known for his disruptive thinking in superyacht design. The owner requested a stylish, quick, day-sailer superyacht with the ability to undertake high-speed offshore passages.



Raven’s naval architecture is by Botin Partners, with structural engineering by PURE Design in New Zealand, and Garth Brewer of A2B Marine projects representing the owner in the project.



During sea trials, Raven demonstrated impressive reliability and reached sustained speeds in the high 20s during 10 consecutive days of sailing off Baltic Yachts’ headquarters in Jakobstad, Finland. After completing a successful two-year build and trials period, the yacht will be handed over to her owner in October.



Henry Hawkins, Baltic Yachts’ Executive Vice President, says: “Raven’s performance has so far lived up to expectations, with clearly more to come. We are delighted with the result of a very effective partnership comprising the foil team, rig suppliers, sail makers, structural engineers and the build team here at Baltic, who have brought this complex project to fruition. Trials to date have been both highly promising and very successful, but this is only the first step.”





