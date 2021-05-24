The Majesty 175 was first announced at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show and marks a step forward for superyacht production in The United Arab Emirates. The Majesty completed sea trials as part of a high profile event hosted by Dubai Tourism, a part of a continued campaign to highlight the strengths of Dubai and The Emirates as a destination for superyachts, as well as a manufacturing hub.

On first impressions, the Majesty 175 certainly looks to be an evolution in scale for Majesty Yachts and their range of composite superyachts; 780GT and 54m of LOA go some way to affirming this.

The Majesty 175’s exterior and interior design are by Italian studio Cristiano Gatto Design, while the naval architecture is by Massimo Gregori of the Yankee Delta Studio. The Majesty 175 even includes a 5m infinity pool and a constant flow swim jet, features that are generally associated with a much larger superyacht.

The Majesty 175 has seven staterooms for up to 14 guests with six crew cabins for a standard manning of 10. The top speed from the twin 1500kw MTU’s is listed as 16kn with a cruising speed of 10kn and a range of 4000Nm. Two 175 kW Kohler generators supply power and stability comes from two pairs of TRAC fin stabilisers.

The Majesty 175 adds to a trending increase in average LOA delivered for Gulf Craft's superyacht range over the last 10 years and a step towards their stated aspiration of becoming a top 5 shipbuilder by 2025.

