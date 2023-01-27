Lizard Yacht Service opens USA office The Falmouth based company expands to Fort Lauderdale to service superyacht customers in the USA and the Caribbean…

This is the latest business expansion from Lizard Yacht Service, which opened an office in Palma, Mallorca, Spain last year to service superyacht customers in the Mediterranean.

Managing Director Emlyn Jones said: “This is a really exciting development for us. The superyacht industry is continuing to grow worldwide. Superyacht customers have very exacting requirements and we have built our company ethos around delivering the stellar levels of customer service they expect.”

The company has grown significantly since its launch in Spring of 2021. New business successes include major projects in Antigua and Turkey, securing sole European distributor rights for the SeaClean System, and being appointed as the Wills Ridley servicing centre for the Balearic Islands.

The new office in Fort Lauderdale will be headed up by Freddy Quintero, an engineer with many years of experience in the superyacht sector in the US. It will service the superyacht industry in the USA south of Savannah Georgia and throughout the Caribbean chain of islands.

Freddy Quintero says: “Lizard Yacht Service will bring outstanding levels of service to the US superyacht industry, and I am delighted to become part of their team. “

Lizard Yacht Service will provide services out of the Fort Lauderdale office which includes full mains and genset servicing for superyachts, as well as parts sales from all major suppliers, including Northern Lights, Cat, Kohler and John Deere. They will also offer 3D vessel scanning and crew clothing from Musto and Helly Hansen.

Within the past year, Fort Lauderdale has commissioned significant new marina developments, to help meet increasing demand from superyacht customers.

Emlyn Jones concludes: “The superyacht industry is driven by ongoing innovation, and we are focussed on delivering levels of service that set new standards for the industry.”

Photo credit: Lance Asper on Unsplash

