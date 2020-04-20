Alia Yachts, based in Turkey, has turned the aluminium hull of a 36m shadow vessel currently under construction, and scheduled for delivery in 2021. Once complete it will support 55m Project Phi, the mothership that is currently in build at Royal Huisman in the Netherlands.

The support vessel will provide a great deal of additional storage, as well as enhancing the guest experience for those on board Project Phi, in terms of leisure options and the provision of extra services. With a 157sqm cargo deck, 45sqm lazarette and 33sqm workshop, the 199GT shadow vessel will serve to transport tenders and toys, as well as a small car and extra fuel for the mothership to extend its range. It will also feature a large laundry room and additional crew accommodation. Both the shadow vessel and the mothership have exterior styling by Dutch designer Cor D Rover and naval architecture by Van Oossanen, long-term Alia partners.

Powered by twin CAT C-32 main engines, for a top speed of 21 knots, the shadow vessel will have a range of 4,200nm at a cruising speed of 12 knots. This means it will have the autonomy and performance to travel ahead of the mothership to make sure all the toys and tenders are ready for guests upon their arrival, and remain behind to load the tenders when the mothership moves on to the next destination, eliminating periods of waiting for these evermore important elements of the guest experience to be boarded and stowed for travel.

According to The Superyacht Agency, 2021 is set to be Alia Yachts’ strongest year to date. Thus far, Alia has delivered a total of four vessels since 2012, with no reported deliveries in 2019, but three scheduled for delivery in 2021. The news of the progress regarding Project Phi’s support vessel hints that this schedule is being met, despite current delays around the world in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a very interesting project for us, which we foresee will provide a platform that can be adapted to meet the growing needs of other superyacht owners,” says Gokhan Çelik, President of Alia Yachts. “The principal challenge is that it has to be fast but also versatile and efficient. I’m particularly happy because the owner decided to build with us after visiting the shipyard and seeing the quality work we do."

The exterior lines and details have been styled to resemble the mothership, according to designer, Cor D. Rover, “So, there is a distinctive family resemblance. But as a shadow vessel, her prime function is to support the bigger yacht."

“We developed the naval architecture and engineering together with the captain, who provided a lot of input,” says naval architect Perry van Oossanen. “Like the mothership, the vessel has a Fast Displacement XL hull form [FDHF], which combines the speed and efficiency advantages of the FDHF concept with the maximum length within a given gross tonnage category, for optimal seakeeping and comfort."

For further insights into the new-build market, with unrivalled data and analysis on the true building blocks of the industry – the shipyards – download and read our current edition of The Superyacht Shipyards Report here.

