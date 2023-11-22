ABS approval for Energy Transition Platform Lateral Naval Architects Secure Approval in Principle from ABS for its Modular Energy Transition Platform…

Lateral Naval Architects' Energy Transition Platform (ETP) is emerging as a vital solution as owners look toward net zero against a shifting regulatory landscape. Lateral has now received a significant vote of confidence from ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) in the form of Approval in Principle (AiP) for the naval architecture and engineering systems that underpin the ETP.

In response to these regulatory challenges, as well as a growing desire from some owners and shipyards to achieve net zero operations, Lateral Naval Architects has conceived the Energy Transition Platform (ETP). This solution offers a pre-engineered design that facilitates a gradual transition from diesel-based fuels to methanol, positioning superyachts to proactively meet future regulatory requirements.

Of significance is the ETP's applicability on a 70m vessel, as outlined. Of a considerably lower volume than other methanol concepts and projects, it may then be applicable to a far wider range of the fleet.

Crucially, the development of the ETP has prioritized safety methodologies and regulatory compliance, with Lateral working closely alongside the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to ensure that the platform aligns with the stringent requirements for methanol and ethanol-fueled vessels.

Simon Brealey, Chief Mechanical Engineer at Lateral, expressed enthusiasm for this achievement, stating, "Achieving AiP for our flexible methanol-ready platform is a very important first step in the journey to provide our clients with solutions and practical answers to the future. As naval architects and engineers, we are excited by the challenges of the energy transition, and the ETP is a great example of our ongoing work to push towards net zero."

Daniele Bottino, ABS Manager, Business Development, Yacht Sector Lead, commended Lateral Naval Architects for their forward-looking approach, stating, "ABS is proud to collaborate with forward-looking companies like Lateral Naval Architects who continuously explore and promote innovative solutions for their clients. This superyacht promises to capitalize on the experience gained from commercial vessels utilizing methanol to meet greenhouse gas emission reduction targets."

Daniele Bottino, ABS Manager (left) Simon Brealey, Chief Mechanical Engineer at Lateral (right)

