Flying Fox freed from sanctions

Image credit: Guillaume Plisson for Imperial Yachts

In the latest development in the Russian sanctions saga, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has removed Flying Fox from its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list. The 136-metre Lürssen’s inclusion on this list stemmed from its association with Imperial Yachts.

Originally delivered in 2019, Flying Fox boasts a 9,022 gross tonnage, with exterior design by Espen Øino and interiors curated by Mark Berryman.

The vessel became a target of international sanctions in 2022 amid the geopolitical fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The US Department of Treasury had identified the yacht as blocked property due to Imperial Yachts’ alleged links to Russian interests, subjecting both the company and its CEO, Moscow-born Evgeniy Kochman, to sanctions.

Although Flying Fox was made available for UK and EU citizens earlier this year by Bluewater Yachting Dubai, restrictions still applied to US citizens and the yacht was barred from entering US waters.

With this development, Flying Fox is expected to regain full access to the global charter market, free from prior restrictions.

