Feadship’s concept C unveiled at Monaco The 75-metre motoryacht conceived for the yard’s diamond anniversary is on display at the Monaco Yacht Show this week…

In the diamond anniversary year of the launch of the Feadship brand, Studio De Voogt has just announced its latest concept, named C. The name is taken from the symbol for carbon on the periodic table of elements, carbon being the basis of diamonds – the symbol of a 75th anniversary – and a play on the words ‘see’ and ‘sea’.

With a steel hull, aluminium and glass superstructure, Feadship says there is an emphasis on light-filled interiors and a connection with the outdoors that can sometimes be lost on larger yachts. Part inspiration for the concept produced by Feadship’s Concept Design team was taken from a visit to an Amsterdam diamond-cutting workshop, says senior designer Ruud Bakker.

An evolution of the 2010 Breathe concept, C is powered by a fully electric propulsion system, fixed propeller and azimuthing thruster. A similar system was installed on Savannah launched in 2015. Following on the hydrogen fuel cell power system developed for Feadship’s 118.80-metre Project 821, 100 per cent of C’s power needs are drawn from fuel cells directly running on methanol, complemented by lithium-metal batteries.

A pair of narrow wave-actuated fins that fold out from the hull aft of the anchors will generate electrical energy to the micro-DC grid on board. It is estimated that in a one-metre sea, energy generated by their movement will meet one-third of C ’s hotel load.

Feadship says it is transitioning to lower-impact steel and aluminium, generating 60 per cent less greenhouse gases during their manufacture by utilising recycled metals. Over-hangs keep windows and superstructure walls out of direct sunlight to reduce the heat entering a yacht and resulting air conditioning needs.

Accommodation includes the owner’s stateroom and five double guest staterooms along with the captain’s cabin, and officer and crew cabins.

