Project 713 makes a splash Launch of first Feadship yacht to carry solar cells for auxiliary power generation…

Project 713 Image © Feadship

Feadship has just announced the launch of 59.5-metre Project 713, a step towards of its goal of being climate neutral by 2030 following other previous Feadship launches like Obsidian and Project 821.

With its exterior profile designed by Studio De Voogt and interior design by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, the yacht is the first Feadship to carry solar cells for auxiliary power generation.

Fitted with diesel-electric propulsion, it can run on non-fossil hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO), like all other Feadships. HVO is a ‘second-generation’ biofuel, meaning that it was made using by-products rather than crops that compete with food production. It has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 90 per cent compared to yachts operating on fossil fuels.

Energy for both propulsion and hotel load is supplied by four generators and a 400kWh battery. Its solar panels utilise silicon cell technology, producing up to 24MWh annually and so contributing to its energy efficiency.

The yacht is also the first new-build Feadship to feature FSC-certified plantation teak for the decking, meaning the wood is harvested in a sustainable way.

Project 713 has undergone a Yacht Environmental Transparency Index (YETI) Assessment report. YETI was developed by Bram Jongepier, senior designer, De Voogt Naval Architects, as a sustainability index to provide guidance on how a yacht’s components and operations contribute to its carbon footprint and environmental impact. Its score puts the yacht in the top 35 per cent of the fleet.

At an optimal cruising speed of 15 knots, Project 713 's range is 5,000nm.

Profile links

Feadship

De Voogt Naval Architects

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.