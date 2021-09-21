Lufthansa Technik previews new World Traveller luxury design At Monaco Yacht Show 2021, Lufthansa Technik, will preview a new pioneering cabin design study for long-haul aircraft.…

At the Monaco Yacht Show 2021, Lufthansa Technik, the world's leading provider of cabin interiors for VIP and government aircraft, will for the first time preview a new pioneering cabin design study for long-haul aircraft. The design, called ‘Explorer‘, is based on the current trend for superyachts of the same name, which optimally fulfil their owners' wishes to "go anywhere at any time" and "discover the world."

For the design study, the specialists of Lufthansa Technik's VIP business chose the Airbus Corporate Jet ACJ330 as the platform. As a classic widebody aircraft, it offers sufficient space for a large number of new cabin ideas. At the same time, only a few ACJ330 cabin concepts have been presented to the market so far, so a great deal of customer interest can be expected.

Wieland Timm, Head of Sales VIP & Special Mission Aircraft Services, at Lufthansa Technik, commented: "Lufthansa Technik regularly develops new VIP aircraft cabin concepts that both meet the latest market requirements and represent the latest trends. With this red-hot study we continue this tradition in an innovative way. We are developing the ‘Explorer Design’ for a completely new target group."

Jan Grube, Sales Director in Lufthansa Technik's VIP & Special Mission Aircraft Services division, who accompanied the development of the new study, added: "Over the last few months we have intensively analysed the visual context and the typical elements of the EXPLORER boat class in order to transfer the design idea behind it from the water to the air, and thus into a new cabin design. The interior elements, which also integrate brand-new features, are therefore deliberately kept multi-functional."

In developing the cabin floor plan, emphasis was placed on a wide range of possible uses. In addition to classic room elements such as bedrooms and guest rooms, bathrooms, offices, dining and conference areas, the study shows a variety of new ideas. One example is a projection system that covers large areas of the ceiling and sides of the cabin and can thus generate a new design on the walls and ceiling depending on the projection content used, such as an underwater world. The current design is designed for around 10-16 VIP passengers and explicitly focuses on meeting the requirements of these passengers in terms of a maximum positive "passenger experience".

The cabin concept is still being finalised, and Lufthansa Technik will present the complete study with further "surprises" at the Dubai Air Show in November of this year. However, visitors to the Monaco Yacht Show can already see first impressions of the ‘Explorer‘ design and obtain further information about it in the Lufthansa Technik Lounge in the Monaco Yacht Club (harbor side / first floor).

