Benetti, the Italian superyacht building stalwart, is in a unique position in so far as it has unrivalled levels of experience when it comes to building large numbers of superyachts across a large spectrum of size sectors. It is fair to say then that that the Diamond 145 is the culmination of Benetti’s experiences with composite vessels, semi-custom ranges and even custom 100m-plus projects, with the end result being a 44m composite vessel that bares all the hallmarks of a much larger vessel.

“The Diamond 145 is the largest Benetti in our composite production class range,” starts Giovanna Vitelli, Group Vice President of the Azimut Benetti Group. “Within this project is Benetti’s tradition, knowledge and craftsmanship that has been developed over the course of 50 years building these types of boats. We have kept Benetti’s timeless Navetta-style lines, but also evolved our focus to develop a product that we feel will be most appreciated by experienced owners given the great amount detail that has been afforded to service, comfort and flow.”

This project speaks directly to owners and clients who understand the nuances of the superyacht lifestyle. Generously sized spaces have been manufactured not only for the owner and guests, but also for the crew. The consideration that has been put into the development of crew spaces and routes is central to Vitelli’s notion of ‘flow’. How the galley links to the living spaces, how the cabins are linked to the laundry room and many other such considerations marry with the Diamond 145’s luxurious guest spaces to generate a seamless yachting experience.

“This project provides a level of service, comfort, privacy and flow that would usually only be possible on much larger superyachts,” continues Vitelli. “At its core, this is an incredibly rational superyacht, but this has been balanced with an exquisitely elegant aesthetic with exterior lines penned by Giorgio M. Cassetta.”

The layout has been carefully studied to emphasise and take full advantage of both exterior and interior spaces, ensuring maximum convenience and comfort. Crew and guest flows are devised to ensure optimal privacy, not least on the Sun Deck, which at 102 square meters is the most spacious in the size category.

The Upper Deck boasts a pool in the bow and contains a large pilothouse, with the captain’s cabin located next to a bridge featuring an integrated Light Bridge console. Amidships, a spacious living room with a dining table and a space for relaxing leads to the outdoor area in the stern, which is furnished with a table and a series of sofas.

The expansive full-beam owner’s apartment covers around 60sqm in the bow on the Main Deck. This exclusive suite has a large bathroom, a roomy walk-in wardrobe and a separate office area leading to the Master bedroom. The undisputed protagonist in every space on board the Diamond 145 is the light, which literally floods every room.

With a fibreglass hull and gross tonnage of 469 tonnes, Diamond 145 has five cabins sleeping 10 guests and five cabins for a crew of eight plus the captain. At a speed of 11 knots, the yacht has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Profile links

Azimut Benetti

Benetti

Giorgio Maria Cassetta

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.