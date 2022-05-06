New Italian brand Centouno Navi promises superyachts capable of 58-plus knots The Viareggio based brand opens its offering with two jet propulsion powered models…

Centouno Navi is a new Italian built superyacht brand created by designer and entrepreneur Manuela Lucchesi. The brand draws upon Naval Architect Ing. Marco Arnaboldi’s experience as founder and director of AB Yachts, which was created in 1992 and specialises in waterjet propulsion cruisers. AB Yachts has since established itself as a dependable brand, delivering an average of one yacht a year over the past 10 years.

“Marco and I are people of the sea”, says Manuela Lucchesi. “We’ve known each other since childhood and spent our whole lives in Viareggio. I can’t really comprehend not being able to hear the sea outside my window. So along with Marco's 30 years in the yachtbuilding industry and my flair for design, the soul of the sea lies at the heart of Centouno.”

The two models released have been designed to achieve speeds in excess of 58 knots thanks to waterjet propulsion. According to the team, compared to conventional drive shaft systems, waterjet propulsion provides advantages in top speed, acceleration, shallow water capability, maneuverability, noise and vibrations as well as maintenance and engine life.

Many of these advantages are dependent on the structural rigidity of a vessel’s hull. Centouno Navi has, therefore, adopted carbon and glass fibre in a hybrid sandwich with vinylster resin and PVC foam core in their new models, making them strong and light. They are vibration-free at high speed and are highly efficient. Both models also have custom interior design and layout options, as well as dynamic profiles due to a low-slung superstructure, open transoms and elongated bows.

Centouno Forza, the smaller of the two models at 28m, is fitted with triple MAN 12V 2000hp engines coupled to three MJP 450 waterjets for a top speed of 60 knots, a cruising speed of 50 knots and a range of 500nm.

Unlike the Forza, Centouno’s 39m Eterea model is a true tri-deck superyacht. With four MTU engines, each producing 2600hp coupled to MJP waterjets, a top speed of 58 knots and a cruising speed of 50 knots are achieved. This is truly impressive considering the vessel’s length, making it one of the fastest superyachts in the world.

Both models will be built with the same hybrid carbon composition construction and will feature fold-down bulwarks to increase deck area and contact with the sea. Due to its size, the Eterea also has the option of a sunbed arrangement in the bow with an integrated Jacuzzi and room for a crew tender. There is also room for a guest tender or chase boat to be stowed on deck.

The above chart highlights the total deliveries made by shipyards established after 2017. Superyachts of LOA(m) between 30-40m make up 61% of total deliveries, indicating there is high demand for these models and inevitably greater competition amongst builders. Centouno Navi’s specialised offering, with focus on high-speed waterjet propulsion models, could help them enter this saturated market segment smoothly.

