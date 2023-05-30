Another Mangusta Oceano hits the water Overmarine Group announces the launch of the third unit in the Mangusta Oceano line…

Overmarine Group has announced that the launch of the third unit in the Mangusta Oceano series took place in Pisa Navicelli on 24 May. The Mangusta Oceano 50 is a 499gt displacement yacht with steel hull and aluminium superstructure designed and built by the shipyard in collaboration with designer Alberto Mancini and P.L.A.N.A. design of engineer Ausonio. It has won several international awards, and the second unit in the series was chosen as the ‘Best in Show’ at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

The Mangusta Oceano 50 has floor-to-ceiling windows and special opening systems. Three aft and side doors on the beach area open up to convert into three connected terraces on the water. The bow area features some cutting-edge technology; for example, the cockpit is located above the garage and, once the tender has been launched, there is access to a 6m x 2.6m pool fitted with a counterflow swimming system and hydromassage. There is a second pool on the sundeck.

The 52sqm master stateroom is located on the main deck and has a fully automated balcony. There are five guest cabins on the lower deck, including a full-beam VIP cabin with separate access.

“Both interior and exterior furniture and furnishings have been designed by our interior design team to become a bespoke garment that will perfectly fit the owner’s wishes and requests,” says Mangusta sales manager Nicolò Strocco.

This vessel is equipped with two MTU 12V 2000 M86 1,700hp engines offering a maximum speed of 16 knots and a range of up to 4,500 nautical miles when cruising at 11 knots.

Six more vessels in the Mangusta Oceano series are under construction at the Pisa shipyard. The series includes a new 44m model, the first unit of which was presented last year at the Monaco Yacht Show, due for delivery in summer 2025. The next Mangusta Oceano 50 will be ready for delivery in summer 2026.

