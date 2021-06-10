The Oceano 50 is the new 50-metre addition to Mangusta's range of long-range displacement vessels. The steel hull and aluminium superstructure lines are from Alberto Mancini, working with Mangusta's in-house engineering department, while P.L.A.N.A Design undertook the naval architecture, all of which falls under the 500GT mark.

"Today, we are proud and happy to be launching the first 50-metre model and new flagship, in the Mangusta Oceano displacement line. This is launch number ten for Overmarine Group's metal vessels division - a truly outstanding accomplishment when one considers that the first unit hit the water only five years ago", comments Group CEO, Maurizio Balducci.

The integration of the garage in the forward deck provides an optimised use of space and raises the beach club area to 68 sq.m. The interior layout has five guests cabins, a full-beam gym and a fully automated owners balcony. Intriguingly, once the tender garage is empty, the space can be then filled with water to create a swimming pool with a counterflow system.

The Oceano 50 is powered by two MTU 12V 2000 M86's and will reach a maximum speed of 16 knots, with a theoretical range of 4,500 nautical miles at 11 knots, and is also equipped with electric zero speed stabilisers.

The sale was secured by Moran Yacht & Ship, and delivery is scheduled for the end of July 2021. Mangusta currently has two more Oceano 50's under construction.

The Oceano 50 continues an upward trend in average LOA for Mangusta/Overmarine and adds to a healthy order book for the Italian shipbuilder.

Profile links

Moran Yacht & Ship Inc

Overmarine

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.