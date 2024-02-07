All systems are Go Tankoa Yachts’ first sub-50 metre semi-custom yacht from its T450 series has hit the water in Genoa after three years of construction…

Tankoa Yachts has launched the 45-metre Go, marking the entry of the inaugural yacht from its T450 series to the fleet. As the first yacht under 50 metres the shipyard has ever built, the T450 expands Tankoa’s range of yachts as the Italian builder enters the market of more compact vessels.

Sold in late 2021 shortly after the new series was originally presented, the steel and aluminium T450 project was designed by Cassetta Yacht Design & Architecture.

“This first unit is a statement of what Tankoa can offer even at this size, and the final result was made possible by great teamwork between the shipyard, the young and enthusiastic client, and Giorgio M. Cassetta’s studio,” says Claudio Corvino, Tankoa’s Sales & Business Development Manager for the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

The US owner, who was first introduced to the shipyard by the Italian Yacht Group of Ft Lauderdale, requested that the original gross tonnage of 430GT be increased to 450GT to provide greater interior volume.

In terms of accommodation, Go offers a huge master stateroom forward on the main deck and five comfortable guest suites on the lower deck.

“The all new Tankoa T450 Go is a great addition to the Tankoa core fleet of superyachts and it is an incredibly flexible platform on which we can create semi-custom yachts, offering big volumes without compromising on the sleek and elegant lines,” adds Corvino.

With a second unit in the T450 series sold and under construction, as well as the TX450, Go will be delivered this spring and make its international debut at the autumn boat shows.

