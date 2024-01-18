The Palma International Boat Show celebrates its 40th anniversary
The next edition of The Palma International Boat Show takes place 25–28 April in Moll Vell, Palma…
The Palma International Boat Show (PIBS) will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year under the slogan “40 years at full sail”. A number of activities are planned, such as the revival of the Night of the Sea, a tribute to exhibitors, as well as conferences and sectoral seminars. There will be a focus on innovation and the digitalisation of nautical companies, as well as a greater number of social activities.
PIBS is organised by the Instituto de Innovación Empresarial de las Illes Balears (IDI), an entity under the Ministry of Enterprise, Employment and Energy, and the Balearic Yacht Brokers Association (BYBA). It will also include Palma Superyacht Village, a section designed for acquiring or buying boats more than 25 metres in length.
In 2023, 271 companies participated in PIBS and some 600 boats were on display, more than 250 at sea, spread over an exhibition area of 81,000 square metres. It was also the setting for the presentation of new boat models and products on a global scale, as well as becoming the nerve center of the sector for four days.
The organisers’ aim is for the anniversary to highlight the role of PIBS as a major attraction for international companies and as a catalyst for the sector, being one of the most important for the economy of the Balearic Islands. Over the years, the Show has been the gateway for many foreign firms to choose the Balearic Islands to establish themselves in Spain and has allowed the internationalisation of companies in the islands.
The IDI and BYBA have initiated a series of meetings to establish partnerships with various institutions to increase the promotion of PIBS nationally and internationally, to make the destination known as an international nautical centre as well as attracting visitors to the Show.
