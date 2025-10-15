A shift in scale: The Monaco Yacht Show 2025 With 120 yachts on display, the show pointed to a structural shift toward more semi-custom builds and the technologies defining the next design cycle…

Around 30,000 visitors descended on Port Hercule for the 2025 edition, where the spotlight shifted from one-off megayachts to new production platforms. Builders used the docks to map out the next half-decade of growth, unveiling hybrid systems, scalable hulls and cross-yard design partnerships targeting the evolving 50- to 70-metre segment. From double debuts to Sinot’s 141-metre Aura, the show balanced brand extensions, collaborative engineering and a visible tilt towards explorer DNA.

The event unfolded against a backdrop of record order books and increasingly complex owner demands. While the overall number of yachts under construction has stabilised, average lengths continue to rise, driven by advances in hybrid propulsion, the pursuit of long-range autonomy and the professionalisation of a new ownership class.

In total, 120 superyachts filled the harbour, including 50 new 2025 models and 20 launched in 2024. Although the newly launched flagships still drew crowds, there was an underlying narrative that had shifted from the scale of individual launches to the platforms and technologies shaping the next cycle of yacht design.

Feadship’s 80-metre Valor

Notable MYS debuts

Feadship’s 80-metre Valor was arguably the stand-out new arrival in Port Hercule for the 34th edition, following its delivery earlier this year.

Admiral’s 78-metre Amalya drew crowds as one of the largest yachts on display, consolidating The Italian Sea Group’s and Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design’s reputation for high-volume custom builds.

Admiral’s Amalya

Benetti commanded attention with a trio of flagships: the 107-metre Mar, the first 67-metre Lady Estey from its B.Now Oasis Deck line and the 50-metre Perla as the yard further reinforces the yard’s momentum in the 50- to 70-metre range.

Benetti's 67-metre Lady Estey

Northern European yards also made a strong showing. Damen Yachting premiered After You, the first Xplorer 60, alongside the Amels 60 Memories, both in-water debuts. Damen also presented Emotional, a new 53-metre support vessel.

After You, from Damen Yachting

Heesen’s 55-metre Solemates joined as the latest in its Steel 55 line, while Tankoa Yachts’ Loewe became the second hull in the T55 Sportiva series.

Solemates

Elsewhere, Ada Yacht Works presented the 50-metre Legasea, Ocean King launched the 40-metre Ocean Angel and Finnish sailing specialists Nautor Swan unveiled the 39-metre Swan 128, its largest sailing yacht to date.

Swan 128, Nautor Swan’s largest sailing yacht to date

Concepts and unveilings

At the conceptual end, Sanlorenzo showcased its new 56-metre 57Steel Virtuosity: five decks and ~1,050gt shaped around privacy, light and sea-level living. The Italian shipyard also presented SD132 Andiamo, the largest composite-built yacht ever produced by the shipyard.

Virtuosity

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design unveiled Aura, a 141-metre vision for low-impact grand touring that dominated the design conversation, while Foster + Partners and Lateral introduced Outlier I, an 88-metre concept with a radical forward-engine layout.

141-metre Aura, designed for touring from Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

Royal Huisman revealed Aera, a 50-metre wing-sail catamaran developed with Rondal, Cor D. Rover and Artemis Technologies, part of its continuing investment in automated wind propulsion.

Sunreef Yachts unveiled its largest catamaran concept yet, a 65-metre explorer, focused on renewable energy and transoceanic capability.

Sunreef Yachts’ 65-metre explorer concept

Custom Line expanded both ends of its range with the Saetta 128’ and Navetta 35. Dörries Yachts and Phathom Studio introduced the 75-metre Alyra, a wellness-led concept, while OceanWorld, Wider and Vripack launched their joint brand, Oceans Yachts, debuting the 47-metre Oceans 47.

Türkiye-based RMK Yachts surprised with the LIVIA series – 72-metre and 50-metre aluminium projects by Hot Lab – each designed around hybrid-ready platforms.





Livia 72

Emerging builder Tureddi Yachts launched the X-Series, debuting the 35-metre X350 and confirming 45- and 55-metre models in build, alongside three collaborative design studies with 3-Studio.

ICON Yachts introduced the 50-metre Mission M, an Ice Class 1D explorer built for modular expeditions, while Hydro Tec marked its 30th anniversary with Vagrant, a 55-metre explorer marrying Italian styling with northern volume.

Mission M

ISA Yachts announced a 100-metre custom build its largest to date, marking a move toward the largest yacht class. Winch Design and Germán Frers presented Flowform, a 35-metre performance-cruising concept within the Design & Innovation Hub.

And British boatbuilder Princess Yachts used Monaco to re-enter the 100-foot segment with the 32-metre 106 Odyssey, a clear statement of post-restructure intent as it moves to respond to market sentiment.

Princess Yachts’ Monaco statement concept, 106 Odyssey

Has the age of the one-off 120-metre-plus showpiece really given way? It’s unlikely. But one of the takeaways from MYS this year was less of a focus on individual flagships and more on future-proofing the series market. Builders are doubling down on scalability and sustainability with an eye for building bigger but smarter in tandem.

