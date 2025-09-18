The Big Brokerage Market Chairman Martin H. Redmayne looks at what a good broker can bring to the table and who’s been doing the deals this year…

Every day we all receive news of price reductions or new to market opportunities, interspersed with deals completed. In addition, press releases are issued stating the success or performance of the various brokerage houses, with numbers of deals, revenues generated and ranking statements. Then finally we read brokerage news reports that talk about growth in revenues or significant declines when a major deal is done or not done.

Imagine reporting that the market is dramatically down year on year, when the like-for-like period includes one significant transaction in the nine figures that completely skews the data. As we all know, it’s very easy to generate data sets and show how the market is performing and make assumptions and suggest the industry is doing well, but the spread of data across the 24-metre-plus range is also an unfair landscape to compare and contrast. A brokerage house stating it has done 15 deals in a month and claiming a number one spot in the same month is easy to challenge if all the deals are sub-30 metres and worth a cumulative 50 million euros, yet a competitor may have done two deals in the 50-metre-plus sector and with a transaction value in the 100s of millions of euros.

So, as we head into the biggest brokerage show of the year, in the capital of advanced yachting, it makes sense to look a little closer at the market and segment the 50-metre-plus sector, perhaps the most interesting category at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

When you look at the fleet on display in Port Hercule above 50 metres and those at anchor in the bay, it’s always an impressive line-up, with well-known classics, relatively young tonnage from the major brands and a strong portfolio of brand-new builds. However, for a buyer or seller who has invested their time and money to present their yacht or to explore the show, it is intriguing to think about how these UHNWIs choose the individual and brokerage house to help them find what they’re looking for.

Yes, as a buyer, you can walk the dock and ask for a tour and plan a few visits, but if you consider that a good tour can take more than a couple of hours, longer with the yachts at anchor, and with the myriad interiors and exteriors it will all blur into a mental overload.

A meeting before the show with a good broker is paramount, where an open conversation and a plan of attack based on budget, preferences, experiences, existing yachts owned and overall expectations should reduce the target list to a handful of yachts to view. But how you identify a good broker is the next question, as the list is long and, in theory, they are all charming and confident sales people. Plus, once you’ve found a good broker, they will be able to do all the work for you, arranging the tours and visits in the most efficient way possible, even discounting the yachts that are not worth the tour.

So we did some research and analysis of the market to create a unique piece of intelligence that highlights who has been doing the deals in the past 12 months in the 50-metre category, as it makes very interesting reading. The only caveat we need to apply to the data is that there is a small grey area to this where some deals have been sold quietly off market and there are those brokers who either wanted to be anonymous or were contractually bound to be so.

However, when you read the list of individuals who have been actively selling 50-metre yachts in the past 12 months, and you overlay this with the actual brokerage houses that have been equally successful in the same category, this becomes an interesting new perspective, especially for clients looking to sell.

50-metre-plus brokerage deals in the past 12 months of two or more sales

(For two or three deals the position is ranked based upon the total value of those deals)

50-metre-plus brokerage market – 2025 YTD

