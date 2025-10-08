The countdown commences: The Superyacht Forum 2025 Six weeks out from TSF 2025, we explore the programme highlights and sessions shaping this year’s conversations in Amsterdam. Secure your tickets today…

As the sun sets on European boat show season, our gaze turns towards Amsterdam for the most highly anticipated conference of the calendar. In just six weeks, we return to the RAI Amsterdam for The Superyacht Forum and METSTRADE, as yachting’s best and brightest converge once more.

The Superyacht Forum 2025 and METSTRADE promise to provide even more opportunities for connection than before, linking you with industry colleagues, suppliers and clients across the superyacht sector and beyond.

With over 800 attendees expected to attend the Forum at the RAI this November, tickets are now in limited supply.

METSTRADE and The Superyacht Zone

This year’s edition will be the largest yet, featuring over 1,600 exhibitors, over 20,000 professionals, and it brings with it some major changes: the marine industry’s flagship trade show now encompasses the entire RAI. That’s particularly good news for Forum ticket holders, who gain access to the now immense Superyacht Zone (Halls 8–9–10) at METSTRADE - now home to over 400 premium exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in design, engineering and sustainability.

“The superyacht sector is experiencing positive momentum. For superyacht builders to continue this growth trajectory and stay ahead of the competition, METSTRADE provides a unique opportunity to uncover new products and innovations which add value and enhance the onboard experience, providing the key differentiation and USPs that buyers and builders are seeking,” says Niels Klarenbeek, Director of METSTRADE.

“We are excited to have a larger area dedicated to the global superyacht market, with a wave of new additions and enhancements to the Superyacht Zone. It is a sector which is thriving, and there are lots of learnings for the wider industry as well as essential actions for boat builders to continue this growth.”

With the refit market supporting a 6,000-strong superyacht fleet, all of which require regular major works, attendees can immerse themselves in the lifeblood of the market and gain a deeper understanding of its impact on the entire leisure marine ecosystem. Industry stalwarts such as Damen, Lürssen, MB92, Pendennis, Palumbo Superyachts Marseille and the Australian Refit Cluster will all be present in the new hub, showcasing their expertise.

METSTRADE is also launching a dedicated Superyacht Stage within the space, creating a new platform for industry professionals to expand and share their knowledge. The stage will feature punchy half-hour discussions and debates on the latest technologies, trends and applications in superyacht design and operations.

Further additions to the now sizable Superyacht Zone include ‘Harbour 8’, a purpose-built event space and high-end restaurant offering three-course lunches, combining quality dining with business opportunities and learning. This is also where one of the world’s largest celebrations of boat building, the Boat Builder Awards, will be held. The event has been relocated to RAI Amsterdam to make the ceremony more accessible and a central part of the METSTRADE experience.

And completing the extensive new features of the Superyacht Zone is the Captains’ Club, which provides exclusive networking opportunities for superyacht captains and senior crew. In terms of The Superyacht Forum, however, the programme is a must for any industry professional.

The Superyacht Forum programme preview

The Forum remains the premier C-suite event of the market, where industry leaders engage in high-level strategic discussions about the sector’s direction. This event is tailored for the industry, by the industry, with a range of partners collaborating to set the agenda.

Monday 17 November

The event kicks off on Monday, 17 November at 09:00 in the iconic auditorium with a keynote from visionary author Gunter Pauli, founder of the Blue Economy, who will demonstrate how the logic of ecosystems can inspire a new course for the market. Pauli advises governments, businesses and organisations across the globe, combining economics, ecology and entrepreneurship into a powerful vision for a sustainable future. His perspective sets the tone for two days of dialogue, challenge and collaboration.

At 10:45, we separate into breakout rooms for a more immersive and interactive setting, with workshop sessions such as Unlocking Innovation: A Collaborative Roadmap for New Builds, which explores how strategic partnerships and a collaborative mindset can unlock long-term opportunities for sustainable growth and innovation. This is a deep dive into how cooperation among key stakeholders can generate invaluable knowledge and solve complex challenges.

Justifying Sustainable Refits – ROI & The Value Beyond examines how to measure return on investment (ROI) by quantifying financial benefits through energy savings and operational cost reductions. It also identifies which innovative measures deliver the most significant gains. Crucially, the session explores how to partner with owners to set ambitious yet budget-appropriate refit goals, equipping your team with the expertise to lead client conversations and secure high-value projects that drive both profitability and industry leadership.

Towards a Unified Yacht Code: Operational Perspective will delve into how a unified yacht code can enhance operational clarity, improve efficiency, and elevate professional standards across yacht operations, management, safety, crewing and certification.

After lunch, The Next Step for HVO: Breaking Down the Barriers to Adoption kicks off with more workshop sessions at 13:45. Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) presents the most immediate and premium pathway to achieving over 80% CO₂ reduction for the existing superyacht fleet. Despite this strategic advantage, uptake remains limited, with roadblocks ranging from technical concerns over quality and engine compatibility to logistics and policy gaps. This session looks to answer why.

Tuesday 18 November

Following a keynote session yet to be announced, additional workshops will take place, including The Ocean Assist: A Strategic Investment in Conservation, which holds the industry accountable for its extraordinary power to drive meaningful, forward-looking change. This session unveils The Ocean Assist, an innovative marine conservation investment initiative developed by Water Revolution Foundation. It’s designed to align the industry with global sustainability goals, advancing a new paradigm of regenerative development.

In Navigating Tomorrow’s Waters: Designing for Extreme Weather, we explore the evolving landscape of yacht design in the face of increasingly extreme conditions. Here, we can discuss how innovation and foresight can ensure the continued sophistication and operational integrity of superyachts, addressing critical questions about future designs, onboard amenities and the necessary advancements to maintain industry standards and meet client expectations in a changing climate.

We also address whether the Owner’s Representative is a true profession in The Professional Edge: The Owner’s Representative in Refit. This session elevates the conversation, exploring what it truly takes to make a difference in this pivotal role. We will examine the strategic knowledge required for shipyard selection, meticulous refit preparation and the art of contracting and supervision.

All this and more is yet to come, with further sessions and speakers still to be announced in the coming weeks. Alongside the lunches, dinners and informal, caffeine-assisted meet-ups, The Superyacht Forum will once again close with the renowned Forum Drinks. It’s a well-deserved opportunity to unwind, exchange ideas and reflect on two days of discussion with industry friends and colleagues.

This year’s agenda captures the industry at its most progressive. With the full programme still to be revealed and more high-profile speakers yet to be announced, The Superyacht Forum 2025 promises two days of meaningful dialogue, practical insights and genuine connections, steering our market ever forward.

Join us in Amsterdam for the conversations that matter.

