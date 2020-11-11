The 77m SeaXplorer La Datcha has departed the Damen Yachting shipyard in The Netherlands, ready to take on a unique charter itinerary. The expedition superyacht, part of the La Datcha - Tinkoff Collection, is the first purpose-built expedition superyacht with a fixed itinerary, from heli-skiing in Kamchatka to dive adventures of Papua New Guinea, and a commercial goal.

The build of La Datcha was managed by Fraser Yachts and overseen by owner’s representative Stefano Feltrin, CEO of La Datcha – Tinkoff Collection.

“The owner’s team is thrilled to take delivery of La Datcha and start her journey which commenced on the drawing board years ago and will continue in the remote and beautiful places on Earth,” comments Feltrin. “We are thankful to the whole Damen Yachting family for all these months working together in very challenging times. The great end result represented by the La Datcha yacht has been achieved thanks to the relentless efforts of many talented people that joined forced to make this happen. We felt at home in The Netherlands and at Damen Yachting’s shipyard and are very proud and excited to sail today on such a magnificent yacht.”

The owner’s vision behind the La Datch project has been clear from the start: for charter guests to “Set out on the journey of a lifetime to places others can’t reach – exclusive adventures to share with friends and family in total comfort, style and safety”. As part of the Tinkoff Collection, La Datcha will be available for charter. Managed by Edmiston, the aim is to create unique charter experiences. The vessels’ large range and autonomy provide a great deal of capacity for expansive cruising.

“It is always a very proud moment for everyone who has been involved in the build when a yacht departs our yard,” says Rose Damen, managing director of Damen Yachting. “The departure of La Datcha is certainly no exception and has been highly anticipated. The interest in her has been phenomenal. She’s a real head-turner with a unique proposition and is not afraid to stand out from the crowd.

“In a year that has challenged us all with COVID, new working measures and travel restrictions, it is incredible to see La Datcha head off on the adventures she was built to achieve. That is down to the dedication of everyone involved In this project from our own teams at our yards, to our co-makers and the owner’s teams. We are looking forward to following her adventures as she heads off to explore the world’s far-reaching destinations.”

La Datcha’s build credentials are without question. Perhaps what is of greater interest to the market is how successful the business model will be. It has been suggested in the past that turning superyacht’s into businesses is a near impossibility. Of course, those within the industry know that this is certainly not the case. Nevertheless, the instances of successful superyachts that are run solely for business and utilised all year-round are few and far between.

“We have been extremely successful in chartering La Datcha. The amount of interest and booking we’ve had is huge. Mostly because it’s a one of a king, and indeed, the very first private ice breaker. We’ve even had a booking by one client for a whole month in Madagascar,” comments Dasha Tinkova, marketing director for La Datcha – Tinkoff Collection.

The industry will eagerly watch La Datcha’s progress in the hope that the success of its business model will encourage other UHNWIs and businesses to invest in the industry. Perhaps what was lacking from previous attempts was a truly adventurous itinerary?

