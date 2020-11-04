A new 500-tonne floating dry dock dedicated to lifting yachts is operational at Palumbo Superyachts Refit’s Marseille shipyard, where it is already in use for yachts up to 45m in length and with a maximum draft of 4.5m. Inside, the basin will allow yachts to carry out a scope of refit works: from painting to mechanical work, to teak, all done in a covered and protected environment.

The floating dock is part of a significant investment in the shipyard to expand its capabilities, following high demand, and in support of Palumbo Superyachts Marseille’s ongoing strategy to increase its quality of services, now justified by the recent renewal of the state concession for a further 21 years.

The 'U' structure is built in steel and operates on a fairly simple principle. The basin partially submerges for the yacht to enter and, once the vessel is in position, the basin load is lightened by pumping the ballast seawater out of the tanks placed inside the hollow walls, allowing the basin to emerge and lift the supported yacht.

The remaining seawater is pumped out of the basin, in order to expose the yacht hull and perform the necessary maintenance or repair work. This solution has economic advantages, being a functional and flexible method of carrying out dry land work, allowing a significant increase in turnover and a substantial reduction in delivery times.

Besides being covered, the floating dry dock is equipped with air systems for extraction/ventilation and heating, adding further value to Palumbo Superyachts Marseille's existing services.

