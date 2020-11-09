Rosetti Superyachts (RSY) has filed and obtained planning approval from local authorities for an improvement to its current facility in Ravenna, Italy, which will include a new construction hangar and accompanying offices for building superyachts over 100m in length.

The project includes the construction of a new shed (120 x 32m x 30m) equipped for large yachts and an adjacent building dedicated to the various stages of outfitting, with an area for carpentry on the first floor, a showroom where mock-ups will be displayed on the second floor, and offices reserved for the owner’s team on the third floor overlooking the production yard.

Since RSY was established in 2017, it has focused on the market for expedition yachts and supply-style vessels. The new facilities will complement the existing production facilities where the 38m explorer yacht designed by Hydro Tec is currently under construction and due for delivery in 2021. The overall area of ??the San Vitale shipyard on Italy’s Adriatic coast covers 70,000sqm and is equipped with a dry dock that is 180m long and 27m wide.

“Rosetti Superyachts is about to make a further important investment that will reinforce the brand as a reference point in the construction of explorer-style yachts in steel and aluminium starting from 35m,” comments RSY CEO Ermanno Bellettini.

“In order to expand we need another construction shed that allows us to build larger yachts than the one we already have. The investment is testament to the strategic vision of the entire Rosetti Marino Group and our commitment to increase the size range of our product offering.”

