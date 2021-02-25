Videos have emerged of the 77m motoryacht Go crashing into a dock in Simpson Bay, St Maarten at a slow speed.

Local reporting has attributed the incident to a computer malfunction on board, which allegedly caused the yacht to lose its steering as it was attempting to exit the Simpson Bay Lagoon from its berth at the Yacht Club Isle de Sol marina on Wednesday morning.



The yacht then collided with the wooden dock at St. Maarten Yacht Club. Nobody was on the dock at the time and no injuries have been reported.

