According to local media outlets, a fire that broke out at Bahia Mar Marina in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday morning has caused damage to 58m Feadship W. The reports state that a 28-foot boat had just completed fuelling at the marina when the flames erupted.

Investigators have reported that the burning vessel washed up against the superyacht, causing damage to the hull. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, no one was injured.

Image credit: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

