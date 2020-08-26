On the morning of 25 August, the 48m motoryacht Lady MM is alleged to have caught fire in Sardinian waters while sailing from Capri to Porto Cervo. As reported by local news outlets, all 17 people on board are safe, including eight guests and nine crew, having abandoned ship and reached the shore by tender.



The yacht’s distress signal is said to have been picked up immediately by the coast guard in Olbia, which located the yacht approximately 50 miles off the shores of Capo Comino. A rescue team was deployed to discover no passengers on board and the fire out of control.

Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

