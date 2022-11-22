33m yacht hits reef in Qatar The Gulf Craft motor yacht Lusail Queen has run aground in Doha, Qatar.…

Image credit: Instagram, bo.5lifah

The 33m motor yacht Lusail Queen has run aground in Doha, Qatar after hitting a shallow reef. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon and so far, no serious injuries have been reported. Videos being shared on social media show people attempting to mitigate the damage.

The 33m Lusail Queen was delivered in 2013 and is one of the Majesty 105 series. It was previously named Rayyan 1.

The yacht was able to accommodate up to 10 guests in five staterooms, with a large owner’s suite, VIP suite and three twin staterooms.

