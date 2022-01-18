100m+ steel motor vessel launched in Indonesia The J7Explorer may become one of the largest yachts ever built outside of Europe…

Launched in mid-January 2022, the 100m+ vessel, known as J7Explorer, has raised a few eyebrows. With none of the traditional press fanfare, the vessel has to be taken at face value. The question as to whether or not it is a superyacht remains to be seen, and until it is fully outfitted and flagged, assumptions can be shelved.

The most fascinating part of the launch, as shown in the video clips released on youtube, is undoubtedly the launching system. Using large inflatable airbags to act as rollers, makes for an impressive spectacle, as can be seen below.





PT Bahtera Bahari Shipyard is located in southeastern Batam and was established in 2005. The shipyard has previous experience building commercial tankers, diving liveaboards, and landing craft, amongst other commercial vessels. According to the shipyard, they have successfully delivered over 300 vessels in this time, with over 200 re-fits and repairs.

The launch itself, while it may feel unconventional for many superyacht observers, fits into the more dynamic launching methods of the commercial shipping industry. The side oiled slideway launching system, for example, is one of the most widely used ship launching systems, and involves a sideways launch that requires a high degree of certainty and stability. Longitudinal steel roller launching systems likewise employ steel cylinders and large steel balls to reduce friction and that but be retrieved after the vessel hits the water. The airbag launch system is sighted as the lowest cost and arguably safest method, in certain circumstances. The manufacture of the airbags themselves is also covered under the international safety standard ISO14409.

Photo Credit: Andy Shaputra via Youtube

If the J7Explorer joins the superyacht fleet, data supplied by The Superyacht Agency suggests that it will become just the third 100m+ motor yacht manufactured outside of Europe and the Med. Joining Yas, at 141m, converted from a navy frigate in the UAE in 2015 and Attessa IV, at 101m, built at the Hayashikane yard in Japan in 1999. A fascinating launch regardless, and one that SuperyachtNews will follow closely.

Main image credit: Photo Credit: Andy Shaputra via Youtube

Yacht: J7 EXPLORER Builder: PT Bahtera Bahari Shipyard Launched: 2022 Delivered: 2022 Status: Launched

Length: 100.00m Gross Tons: 5000







