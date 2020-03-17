For the Damen Group, 2020 has got off to a roaring start, with three new launches, and a sale of the new Amels 60, designed by Espen Øino. Amels' latest launch, M/Y Galene has now hit the water in Vlissingen, which is due for delivery this year, along with 62.5m Stardust.

Meaning, serenity, tranquility, calmness in Ancient Greek, the launch of Galene was a proud moment for the Amels team. “The team did the name Galene justice,” says project manager Elouise Reiff. “I am very proud of the hard work done by everyone involved. Through their efforts the launch went smoothly and according to plan.”

Having been designed by Tim Heywood, who is responsible for the design of the original Limited Editions range, the new project certainly has proven reliability, as she is the 25th Limited Editions 180 to emerge from the shed. The interiors of this new launch have been created by Italian design studio, Laura Sessa Design, which has collaborated on the highest number of Heywood Limited editions superyachts to date, having now completed 20 of the yachts’ interiors, including the two Amels launches, 55m Galene and 62.5m Stardust.

The Limited Editions range is one of the most successful semi-custom ranges in superyacht history, now with over 40 superyachts on the water since the concept was introduced in 2005. The triumph of this design has resulted in stratospheric delivery figures for both Tim Heywood and Amels.

According to The Superyacht Agency, Tim Heywood has 53 yachts out on the water, including launched projects 55m Galene and 62.5m Stardust. Amels now have 11 projects under construction with a cumulative LOA of 775m. For Damen The Superyacht Agency has identified that there are three yacht support projects under construction, and four SeaXplorer projects, with a cumulative LOA of 433m.

Galene will be available for charter in the Mediterranean in the summer and the Caribbean during the winter season with Y.Co.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.