SuperyachtNews spoke to Ferretti Group CCO and CRN Executive Board Member about CRN’s design philosophy and the company’s approach to sustainability.

Ferretti Group’s yard in Ancona is currently a hub of activity. “We have 19 ships currently in build for the brand’s Custom Line between 30 and 45 meters” says de Vivo.



CRN is currently constructing four vessels: CRN M/Y 137 62m, CRN M/Y 138 62m, CRN M/Y 139 72m and CRN M/Y 141 60m.



“We currently have CRN M/Y 137 in the water that is being delivered right now. Both the interiors and exteriors have been designed in collaboration with Nuvolari Lenard”, he begins. “The client liked the initial design but wanted the vessel to have more flair, which is why we have made the hull a very dark, eggplant colour – its beautiful.”



“The interiors are minimalist and contemporary but boast a rich variety of materials, we have used 50 per cent more in terms of unit number of materials on board.”



“As a yard we have the most complicated, but also the most fun role, because of the variety of different elements involved” de Vivo continues. “We work with the owner, designer, classification societies, suppliers and our own workers; putting them all together is like conducting an orchestra. Normally an orchestra has 60 to 80 people playing at the same time – we have almost 2,000 people working at any stage during a boat’s construction!”



However, this all becomes worthwhile upon seeing the completed vessel: “when you finally get to see the boat leave the harbour, the emotion that you feel is like that of a symphony. I have seen grown-ups cry at the sight of a boat hitting the water.”



In terms of how to ensure the future prosperity of the industry, de Vivo believes that the key is through the charter market. “While the industry is slowing down, a lot of younger, wealthy individuals are starting to enter the charter market, often with 50-metre-plus vessels. ”





"when you finally get to see the boat leave the harbour, the emotion that you feel is like that of a symphony"



Another consideration to make when thinking about the future of the industry is the impact it has on the environment. “It has been something that Ferretti Group and CRN started focussing on many years ago. As a group we also believe that, at the moment, the most significant change can be made during the build process. We have been researching and using recyclable materials or materials that come from recycled components – from the appliances on board to the leathers – we have quite strict standards.



“In addition, we are considering the energy used during the build process. In our Ancona shipyard we have a new trigeneration plant for the indoor air-conditioning production facilities. This system will lead to a reduction of about 79% of the electric energy used and of about 32% of the thermal energy, allowing an annual primary energy saving estimated at 20%.



“As a yard we are making tangible efforts to be as sustainable as possible.



“In terms of propulsion and sustainability” he continues, “we have been working towards IMO Tier III that certifies a reduction of 70% in harmful emissions of nitrogen oxides in engine exhaust gases. CRN 137 is our first IMO TIER III–compliant megayacht, to be followed by the other 3 fully custom yachts currently under construction.We are also waiting for engine manufacturers to make the FTR components to make our yachts compliant with the new regulations that will come into force.”



De Vivo says that excessive emphasis is placed on propulsion, as it currently can’t make as significant a difference. He does state, however, that the industry is waking up to the need to change.



“In the last 12 months owners have become much more aware of their carbon footprint and are asking us to do as much as possible to reduce it. When we tell them that we’ve done as much as we can and even more to reduce the impact during the build, and we show them the results, they are quite impressed.



“Our industry often lacks the resources to make huge changes and can often only follow in the footsteps of other markets. However, being a luxury product superyachts attract a lot of attention.”

