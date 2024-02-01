Save the date: The Balearic Superyacht Forum confirmed Tickets are now on sale for our inaugural event of 2024, The Balearic Superyacht Forum in the heart of Palma, Mallorca commencing April 24th…

Palma is the only place to be on the 24th and 25th of April 2024 as The Superyacht Group and the Balearic Marine Cluster are hosting the first-ever Balearic Superyacht Forum. Join us for the strategic think tank and experiential event in Mallorca, in conjunction with The Palma International Boat Show, which runs from the 25th to the 28th.

Tickets for the Forum are on sale now.

The inaugural two-day event brings together a network of regional experts for a series of high-level conversations on the evolution of superyacht service, support, and maintenance, as well as the future of the Balearics as a key Superyacht Hub. All attendees will be given the perfect opportunity for the exclusive and high-quality VIP network to establish solid relationships with the main stakeholders of the Balearics and the Balearic Marine Cluster.

The Balearic Superyacht Forum will be hosted in the heart of the Port of Palma at The Auditorium, Mallorca. With a capacity of more than 300 attendees, the venue is perfectly connected to the City Centre, within a 10-minute walking distance to PIBS.

The programme will delve into pivotal aspects that will shape the industry's future, with a particular emphasis on Palma’s city. While the final speaker list is yet to be revealed, the programme will be regularly updated in the lead-up to the forum.

The event's opening keynote on Balearics Day will explore the current state of the Balearic nautical sector in comparison to the global landscape. For the first time, the sector’s significance will be articulated through clear and concise figures, providing a comprehensive view to navigate the competitive challenges posed by other destinations.

Following another keynote session on understanding the intricacies of each of the four Islands, as well as a technical workshop, we will examine the industry through the lens of biomimicry. Chairman Manuel Quiros will host this interactive team-building activity to identify human design challenges and 15 global yachting issues, illustrating how their solutions can be found in nature.

A relaxing yet vibrant cocktail reception will follow this in the serene atmosphere of Restaurante Varadero. Here, you can enjoy one of the most breathtaking views of the city skyline and the bay of Palma and relish exquisite Mallorquin cuisine, accompanied by good music and engaging conversation as the day comes to an end.

After the sun rises on Superyacht Day, the first keynote features a debate on the future of refit in Palma. We will present the findings of the Balearic Marine Cluster’s study on Palma’s capacity to attract substantial repair and maintenance projects, while sector leaders assess the upcoming opportunities and future challenges that the sector is set to encounter.

Fresh after a coffee and networking break, we return to a group workshop exploring the upcoming global challenges posed by the evolving industry’s Sustainable Development Goals, strategies to adapt to them, and how we can avoid being left behind.

Looking further towards the future, the final workshop features five meticulously chosen startups who will present their projects and strategic plans to a panel of industry experts.

After the closing address, all attendees are welcomed to a VIP experience at PIBS. The Palma International Boat Show celebrates a special edition this year, marking 40 years during which the fair has become one of the nautical events that defines the international calendar and inaugurates the nautical season in the Mediterranean. From 25th to 28th April, we invite you to join us to live, participate, and enjoy all the activities planned for the 40th anniversary.

The headline partners for The Balearic Superyacht Forum are Palma-based shipyard Astilleros De Mallorca, BWA Yachting, port management specialists Ocibar and Evolution Yacht Agents. They are joined by the likes of painting experts Pinmar and The Nautipaints Group, Hill Robinson and refit yard STP.

For more information on the event and to secure your tickets now, click here.

