Programme confirmed for The Balearic Superyacht Forum Join us in Palma for the key event on the superyacht calendar for the Balearic Islands to explore an agenda brimming with compelling topics and insights…

The programme is officially confirmed for the first-ever Balearic Superyacht Forum on the 24th and 25th of April 2024. Running in conjunction with The Palma International Boat Show, which runs from the 25th to the 28th, The Superyacht Group and the Balearic Marine Cluster have prepared a meticulously crafted agenda filled with compelling topics and insights, looking at the critical elements shaping the future of the industry.

Tickets for the Forum are on sale now.

Our doors will open for registration from 08:30 on the 24th, with the opening address starting an hour later.

The inaugural keynote at 10:00 on Balearics Day will explore the present state of the Balearic nautical sector compared to the global scenario. This session will, for the first time, present the sector's importance through clear and concise figures, offering a comprehensive understanding to address the competitive challenges posed by other destinations. We will then take a break to refuel with some coffee and good conversation from 11:30 to 12:00.

Following this, our next keynote session will run from 12:30 to 13:30 to delve into understanding the complexities of each of the four Islands. The challenges, opportunities, and strategies for remaining at the forefront in such a competitive market will be presented and discussed among the key players in the sector. Delegates are then invited to lunch, and possibly a siesta, from 13:30 to 15:00.

From 16:00 to 18:00, Chairman Manuel Quiros will lead us through an exploration of the industry through the lens of biomimicry. This interactive team-building activity aims to identify human design challenges and 15 global yachting issues, showcasing how their solutions can be derived from nature.

A relaxed yet lively cocktail reception will follow at Restaurante Varadero from 20:00 to 22:00, providing attendees with the opportunity to enjoy breathtaking views of the city skyline and Palma Bay. Exquisite Mallorquin cuisine, accompanied by good music and engaging conversation, will cap off the day's events.

Doors reopen on Superyacht Day at 09:30, with the first keynote set to feature a debate on the future of refit in Palma from 10:00 to 11:30. Here, insights from the Balearic Marine Cluster's study on Palma’s capacity to attract significant repair and maintenance projects will be shared, while sector leaders assess upcoming opportunities and challenges.

Following a coffee break and networking session, a group workshop at noon will explore the upcoming global challenges posed by the evolving industry's Sustainable Development Goals. Strategies to adapt and avoid being left behind will be discussed. Lunch will then be served from 13:30 to 15:00.

Looking ahead, the final workshop at 15:00 will feature presentations from five meticulously selected startups, outlining their projects and strategic plans to a panel of industry experts. Following the closing address at 16:30, attendees are invited to a VIP experience at PIBS.

This year marks a special edition of the Palma International Boat Show, commemorating 40 years of defining the international nautical calendar and inaugurating the Mediterranean nautical season. From April 25th to 28th, join us to partake in the celebrations and enjoy the planned activities for the 40th

