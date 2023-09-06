Cockwells delivers tenders to Renaissance The British boatbuilder has created and delivered a quartet of custom-built tenders to Spain’s largest-ever superyacht…

Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding has delivered four custom tenders to 112m Renaissance, the largest superyacht to be built in Spain by Freire Shipyard. The British boatbuilder designed and built a 13m Limousine Tender, a 13m Open Tender, a 10m Beach Lander Tender and an Air-Sport 7.0 for the seven-deck vessel, all of which are stowed on board simultaneously.

“To have been commissioned to custom-build this quartet of tenders for one of the largest superyachts in the world is something of a pinnacle,” says Dave Cockwell, Founder and Managing Director, Cockwells.

With styling intended to match Renaissance, the interior of the 13m Limousine Tender (pictured above) is influenced by the design of a private jet with its three reclining seats aft, a bench seat and a dinette area. Full-height standing headroom and a forward luggage room complete the onboard amenities, whilst the semi-displacement hull, twin Yanmar 8LV engines and Seakeeper stabiliser aim to optimise speed and comfort on board.

The 13m Open Tender offers protection from the sun with the height-adjustable hardtop and a second windscreen in the main cockpit provides additional protection from the wind.

The 10m Beach Lander Tender (pictured below) features a two-part electronically-folding bow ramp. The boat is propelled by waterjets to enable smoother beach landings.

The boatbuilder’s semi-production Air-Sport 7.0 completes the set and offers the practical attributes of a RIB, such as inflatable tubes to fender off both Renaissance and quayside.

Cockwell adds that the project has been one of the most successful design projects from the Mylor Creek Boatyard in the company’s 25-year history.

“As a result, we have been commissioned to create a further quartet of tenders by a new client, which serves to consolidate our position as one of the most well-respected and innovative builders of bespoke craft in the industry,” he says.

Recently delivered Renaissance (pictured below) was Freire’s first superyacht launch since 2011. The new vessel has now joined the charter fleet in the Mediterranean for around $3.5m per week in high season and $3.5m in the low season.

With the interior and exterior designed by London based Bannenberg & Rowell Design, Renaissance weighs in at 7,200GT and is capable of hosting 36 guests, with 19 cabins across six decks.

