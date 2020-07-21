Established in 2017, Portuguese shipyard ROM Boats is built on the premise of producing one-of-a-kind, limited-edition boats, with no more than 20 units of each model available. Creating a fully-customised journey for each client, with the opportunity to personalise every detail of the boat, ROM Boats ensures that each unit delivered is completely unique.

ROM Boats’ first model is the ROM 28 – a sleek 28ft open vessel. Apart from making changes to the basic hull form, clients have the unique opportunity to express their individual tastes, with the power to customise the craftsmanship, upholstery, colours, equipment, and extra features. Engines from 250 to 430hp can be installed, subject to each owner’s preference and requirements.

“It is the first boat on the market that you can fully customise from the beginning and the owner can be a part of the design from the very early stages of construction,” explains Jorge Martins, CEO of ROM Boats. “For example, if a client has a superyacht with some key design features or aspects, they can replicate them on a smaller scale on board the ROM 28.”

“It is the first boat on the market that you can fully customise from the beginning and the owner can be a part of the design from the very early stages of construction...”

The ROM 28 features premium quality textiles and exotic materials centred around a comfortable cockpit seating area for six. There is also a large aft-deck lounging area and insulated day cabin. The exterior is mirror-like, painted in a high-gloss metallic finish, which is typical of ROM’s superyacht-quality approach that can be found in every aspect of the boat.

“The quality of the construction is of a very high standard and the attention to detail is mandatory,” Martins adds. “Everything that we produce inside the boat is a piece of art, for example every single screw is hand polished. We also focused on creating a very clean design, so that visually the boat is easy to understand and not too complex. Another design criterion was for the boat to be safe and comfortable in all conditions, so that those on board do not feel the rough sensation of the waves hitting the hull at higher speeds.”

The ROM 28 combines craftsmanship with digital engineering. Protected by a full-width, laminated glass-front windshield, the driver's console impresses with market-leading digital touch-screen technology with a single control and monitoring interface, also controlled by smartphones. The technical equipment can also be customised to enhance the on-board experience: Martins suggests a tv screen inside the boat connected to an underwater camera.

A ROM 28 will also put superyacht owners in the enviable position of being able to cruise into any marina or port around the world, safe in knowledge that no one will have the same tender. “It is designed for people that want something very unique, much more than a simple tender,” concludes Martins. “Exclusivity is the key appeal of the ROM 28.”

Profile links

Rom Boats

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.