The first Oceanco project to take advantage of the shipyard’s recently acquired construction & refit facility, where the first phase of construction was successfully completed on schedule under enhanced safety restrictions, has made its way to Oceanco’s Alberssdam facility to complete her outfitting stage.



Designed inside and out by Sinot Yacht Design, the 109m project is characterised “by elegant classical proportions and an astonishing amount of glass”, according to the shipyard. The deckhouses, including the main deck, bridge deck, and upper deck, are all fully surrounded by large glass windows. Lateral Engineering once again collaborated with Oceanco on engineering a technologically advanced propulsion system.



According to Oceanco, “the newly renovated building boasts ecological enhancements as well as updated state-of-the-art technologies. The use of heat pumps reduces the building’s gas consumption by 50 per cent. Additionally, the rooftop is equipped with solar panels that will deliver approximately 250,000kWh of energy a year. The eco-conscious expansion is one more step in Oceanco’s mission to be one of the world’s most sustainable yacht builders.”



With three extensive modern building facilities, Oceanco has greatly increased its capabilities. The Zwijndrecht construction and refit facility also allows for the maintenance, refit, and lifecycle-extension works on the active Oceanco fleet. “We are very excited that this facility is also gearing up to become a co-maker hub and brain park as well as a training/educational centre,” comments the Oceanco team.

According to The Superyacht Agency, Oceanco delivered an average of 1.3 superyacht projects annually between 2010 and 2019, with its most prolific year coming in 2018 when it delivered three projects. With no projects scheduled for delivery in 2020, it is perhaps more likely that Oceanco will be able to meet its various delivery milestones in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and with three deliveries scheduled for 2021, Oceanco is on track for another prolific year.

