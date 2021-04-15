London-based superyacht design firm Uros Pavasovic Studio celebrates its first anniversary with the release of two new yacht concepts. According to the Uros Pavasovic Studio team, the new 40m EX40 and 130m COBRA tap into two contemporary superyacht design trends – explorer aesthetics and bold, innovative artistry.

“My ability to combine design management experience with technical requirements and creative ideas gives me a real edge on the superyacht design circuit,” says Pavasovic. “I bring a multifaceted approach that considers all aspect of yacht design, taking into account owner’s lifestyle, guest comfort, ease of crew circulation, maintenance and practicality. All of these elements define the layout, detailing and overall look of the yacht while still aiming to create the most enjoyable ownership experience. This resonates with my clients as it enables me to be super imaginative, yet realistic, too.”

EX40

EX40 is a custom design originally conceived for a client who, having failed to find something available on the market that matches his specific tastes. The brief asked for a refined and elegant explorer aesthetic with robust capabilities on a 40m-plus platform.

The main deck master suite contains a large office with the option of a private fold-down balcony. Five guest cabins are found on the lower deck, with the option of converting one of the room into a gym or spa. The brief also requested two options for a large full-beam beach club – one open, one closed.

“Both stern design proposals were conceived with the aim to preserve a delicate balance between privacy and unrestricted views of the sea,” says Pavasovic. “An open connection to the sea merged with privacy and shelter was central to the owner’s vision.”

COBRA

By contrast, according to Pavasovic, 130m COBRA is the work of creative indulgence. Subtle references to military aircraft run throughout the design, such as the forward superstructure, which was inspired by a streamlined fighter jet canopy. The recent early retirement of Jumbo Jets as a result of COVID-19 has also apparently had an impact on Pavasovic’s thinking.

“News of all those discarded aeroplanes and their perfectly functioning jet engines made me wonder how they could be repurposed in a Mad Max-inspired, post-pandemic world,” says Pavasovic. “COBRA is a 130m hybrid yacht with exposed jet engines that are used to efficiently power the generators. It pushes our understanding of design parameters, and yet is, in fact, buildable. It might look like science fiction, but it’s not total fantasy. The only unreal element is that those engines would be loud!”

Falcon Tenders Rendering

Pavasovic’s current projects include a 90m explorer with a European shipyard and a new sporty tender design for UK boatbuilder Falcon Tenders.

