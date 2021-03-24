KAIROS is the result of a first-time collaboration between Italian design studio Pininfarina and Oceanco the renowned custom superyacht building behemoth, technical design and engineering development has been provided by Lateral Naval Architects.

The project has been designed to provide a limitless contemporary superyacht experience designed around an E-Hybrid propulsion system that uses batteries as the primary source of energy. Created in harmony with Oceanco’s NXT initiative on sustainability an innovation, KAIROS provides an insight into how technology that is currently available can pave the way for a tangible future of sustainable yachting.

“KAIROS is a remarkable vision shared by three passionate, forward-thinking partners: Pininfarina, Lateral and Oceanco,” explains Marcel Onkenhout, Oceanco’s CEO. “When owners see the Oceanco NXT endorsement on a yacht’s design, they know they can expect elevated standards of life on board that are in tune with new perspectives on sustainability and lifestyle.”

“Our passion as designers is to imagine new concepts of space that are capable of bringing enchantment to every moment of the yachting experience,” add Paolo Pininfarina, chairman of the Group. “KAIROS is taken from one of the ancient Greek words for time, in this instance meaning the time that is associated with being energised by possibility, celebration and the potential of the future.”

Speaking with SuperyachtNews in 2020, Paris Baloumis, group marketing director at Oceanco, explained the NXT concept:

“At Oceanco, we believe that we need to get closer to new pools of clients that have not already entered the superyacht market. Of course, this is an industry-wide challenge, but it is also one that Oceanco is tackling directly. What we have discovered is that the values of potential clients are not always in line with the values that the superyacht industry has showcased to date. Through the NXT project, we are connecting with experts from outside our industry to better understand how they connect with their clients. We don’t always need to innovate from within the industry, there are a host of innovations out there already and the greatest innovations in humankind have not been generated in a vacuum, instead they are a stitching together of ideas and creativity from lots of different existing thinking”

Oceanco fundamentally believes that the best way to set new benchmarks is to co-create with experts from a wide array of industries. By bringing together new perspectives from a variety of sources, Oceanco is tackling head-on the challenge of attracting new demographics of owners. Naturally, the NXT project places a great deal of focus on developing a more sustainable superyacht product and industry, but it goes beyond that. Oceanco is examining how analogous industries are using spaces, language and experience to match the values of their clients.

More information on the KAIROS project is expected to be released in the coming months.

