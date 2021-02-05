The superyacht industry’s best interior outfitters are responsible for creating some of the most intricate, exciting and spectacular spaces on board. But to successfully execute such challenging projects, while keeping to budgetary and timing targets, sophisticated project management must be employed as well as strong lines of communication between all relevant parties.

The most important relationship in the interior-outfitting process is perhaps between interior outfitter and shipyard, as it can make or break an interior being completed on time, on budget and to the client’s specifications. It is generally acknowledged that a more collaborative approach – as opposed to the traditional shipyard-subcontractor relationship – is the most effective.

With the growing intricacy of superyacht interiors, involving myriad materials and technical aspects, shipyards can mitigate the complexity by proactively working with the interior outfitter to identify any potential risks at an early stage. This means quickly assessing whether suppliers or other subcontractors are performing and fulfilling requirements and, if not, finding solutions so as not to impact the project's delivery.

The Superyacht Agency is undertaking a market research project to understand the strengths and weaknesses of this often-overlooked sector, as well as discover who the market’s leading interior outfitters are in the minds of their customers and collaborators. As such, we are asking owner’s representatives, project managers, captains, shipyards, suppliers and designers to take part in a short, confidential survey and leave their mark on the development of this sector.

The survey should take no more than five minutes to complete and, as a thank you for all completed surveys, participants will be entered into a draw to win one of three complimentary subscriptions to the premium tier of our Intelligence database for the next 12 months.

