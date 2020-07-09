Cantiere delle Marche has revealed a new range of explorer yachts penned by Francesco Paszkowski, the EXP line, composed by models from 310 to 499GT.

Further details of the EXP 42 were recently announced, and the concept has been labelled as an “imposing, bold explorer yacht which strikes a distinctive pose,” according to the Italian shipyard. At 42.58m, with a steel displacement hull and light aluminium superstructure, the EXP 42 will have a displacement of around 460t. Powered by twin Caterpillar C32 Acert’s and 60,000-litre fuel tanks, the vessel will have a top speed of 14 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles, meaning that she will be able to sail far and wide with no need to stop for supplies.

“With an explorer yacht and a contemporary design, you have the best of two worlds: you can cruise around the world comfortably and safely, and in style. On the contrary, with a white yacht dressed like an explorer yacht (like many we see, lately), you just have a white yacht and your cruising lifestyle doesn’t change at all...” - Vasco Buonpensiere, Sales and Marketing Director - Cantiere delle Marche

“An explorer yacht isn’t about its shape, it’s about its reliability, range, storage capacity and its ability to face any weather condition in comfort and safety,” said Vasco Buonpensiere, Cantiere delle Marche’s Sales and Marketing Director. “With an explorer yacht and a contemporary design, you have the best of two worlds: you can cruise around the world comfortably and safely, and in style. On the contrary, with a white yacht dressed like an explorer yacht (like many we see, lately), you just have a white yacht and your cruising lifestyle doesn’t change at all...” According to the shipyard, this statement synthesizes Cantiere delle Marche’s approach to explorer yachting.

Designed purely to be used as an explorer vessel, the EXP 42 has reportedly been conceptualised to also house every imaginable guest feature you would expect from a luxury yacht. Paszkowski has designed various exterior deck spaces so guests will be able to relax in a number of outdoor spots designed to offer maximum privacy while at the same time allowing for open living spaces.

“The interior layout can be highly customized according to each owner’s needs and habits. CdM also offers a few options including a six guest-cabins version, purposely designed for (one of the many) repeat clients with charter in mind,” commented a representative from the shipyard. In the version depicted below (GA_1), all guest suites are nearly all the same size, while four VIP cabins are located on the main deck and the remaining two guest suites are on the lower deck.

“A more traditional layout (GA_2) [pictured below] features a large owner apartment on the main deck forward and four guest suites on the lower deck. The interior layout is proposed in different configurations, with salon and dining areas located on the main deck, or with a smaller salon on the main deck and the dining area on the upper deck,” continued the representative.

In addition to interior versatility, an owner who prefers larger open-deck areas can opt for a version with extended deck overhangs. “As said before, these are just suggestions as the project is highly customizable. In the six guest cabins version we find a big and functional galley on the same level of the immense crew quarters: all of this without compromising anything as far as the VIP areas are concerned,” added the representative.

Among EXP 42’s key features will be the extremely large cockpit with fold-down balconies, and the upper deck salon that will show off the indoor/outdoor ethos of the project. The main salon will boast almost the same level of brightness thanks to purposefully oversized windows, while large vertical windows will mark the main deck forward section, providing ample natural light inside the yacht.

Tender and jet skis will be hosted on the main deck forward but, at request, they can be stored on the upper deck stern terrace. In this latter configuration, a crane is hidden in a purposely designed carter on the sun deck to keep it out of sight once the tender has been launched.

“On the lower deck, the engine room is a showpiece, as on all CdM’s yachts. It is big and extremely functional, and it is a feather in the cap of CdM. The yard prides itself on avoiding as equipment and over-engineering on its yachts. EXP 42 will be no exception. A large lazarette is available to host all kinds of leisure equipment, a gym, or to be arranged according to each owner’s wishes,” concluded the representative.

