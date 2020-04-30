Sturge Design, in collaboration with Pelorus’ yacht expedition division, introduces the new 96m Rimor-X expedition superyacht. The new concept has been designed to cater to the genuine expedition enthusiast, as opposed to the adventurous ‘white-yacht owner’. The development of the expedition and suppport vessel markets will form a major thread in the upcoming issues of The Superyacht Report.

Rimor-X’s exterior styling was developed in collaboration with designer Ben Julian Toth. The project accommodates up to 14 guests across four double suites on the lower deck, two VIP apartments on the main deck and a dedicated owner’s deck.

“While this project is currently a concept, there has been a great thought and consideration put into the design,” starts Toby Sturge of the eponymous design studio, in an exclusive interview with SuperyachtNews. “We have witnessed the growing demand for expedition vessels, but we have also received a number of requests from brokers for explorer projects with a twist. Many of the expedition projects to date have been relatively similar, not necessarily from an exterior design perspective, but more in terms of their lifestyle and usage... This is where Pelorus’ experience is invaluable because the team has seen, first hand, not only what is required in terms of technical spaces, but also how these types of clients like to spend their time when not hiking, skiing, trekking and so on. The aim was to create intimate areas where owners, families and guests were able to unwind and reflect on their experiences, but also to keep experiencing them.”

In terms of the technical spaces, the Rimor-X does not break away from the status quo. Like all other genuine expedition vessels there has been a great deal of attention paid to separating working areas, such as the wet room and hangar for the helipad, from the luxurious areas like the dining room, staterooms and a mermaid lounge. The yacht has been designed for the adventurous areas of the vessel to flow into the luxury, without the two necessarily diluting one another. Where this design does differ, however, is with the inclusion of the aforementioned mermaid room.

“Mermaid rooms have been done on large superyacht projects before,” continues Sturge. “However, they have not been done on an expedition vessel, which seems like a waste. Typical superyachts are restricted as to where they can go. This may be because they are restricted in terms of design or technology, or it may be that they are restricted because of the type of cruising that the owner prefers. Nevertheless, you simply will not be able to reap the full benefits of a mermaid lounge if you stick to the Mediterranean and Caribbean. Naturally, such a feature would need to be classed, but I am in no doubt that there is the technical knowhow to achieve such a result; you only need to look at some of the incredible features on superyachts today to know that it is possible.”

As well as being a beautiful feature in itself, the mermaid lounge takes on an additional function when framed in the context of an expedition vessel. “We are seeing an increasingly large number of multigenerational trips which provide us with a number of interesting challenges in relation to accommodating every guest,” explains Jimmy Carroll, co-founder of Pelorus. “When you have parents, children, young adults and grandparents all on board, it is sometimes impossible to have everyone doing the same activity. Perhaps the grandparents are no longer strong enough to learn to dive or the parents need to work for a period. The mermaid lounge, where diving is concerned (which remains one of the most popular pastimes of the adventurous), is a fantastic way for the family and friends to stay engaged in the activity. From the vessel itself they can share in the wonderful technicolour diving experience with those that are taking part more actively and at night it can be lit up to attract the local sea life.”

The Rimor-X’s mermaid lounge hints at a larger topic. Adventure and expedition are not just about experiencing something for oneself, it is about sharing those experiences with those closest to you. As the superyacht experience and lifestyle continues to evolve and broaden in its scope, it is equally important that the market continues to develop the ways in which these experiences can be shared. It may be the curation of bespoke content during and after the trip itself, or it may be including design features like the mermaid lounge, but the true aim of superyachting should be creating lasting shared memories.

