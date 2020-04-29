Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, may well have temporarily closed its individual showrooms, but its work continues. Like many others, adaptation to the current circumstances has been the key to success over the past few months, and Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour is delighted to announce the complimentary ‘Designer Sourcing Service’ to help design professionals who are working remotely with any sourcing needs.

As many shipyards begin to recommence work and various projects that have been on hold start moving again, the Designer Sourcing Service is a way for interior designers to keep in touch with the Design Centre’s 120-plus showrooms, which showcase 600 renowned brands, to help them move forward with their projects and meet deadlines, minimising delays in the supply chain.

This tailor-made service supports those within the design and decorating community, both in the UK and internationally, and echoes the core beliefs of the Design Centre, which aims to work collaboratively with interior designers to meet their clients’ needs and budgets; from an exact colour-match to bespoke furniture design.

The Designer Sourcing Service can:

- Source samples and post them free of charge (on the same day, if possible)

- Suggest products that exactly meet the needs of a project

- Pinpoint the showrooms that can help you with a complex brief

- Order products from single or multiple showrooms on an individual’s behalf

- Direct design professionals to bespoke solutions

Those behind the scenes of the Designer Sourcing Service, such as Gabrielle Grubanovich, call upon their wealth of product knowledge to ensure a seamless service and saving the client’s time. “We specialise in tracking down designs to keep professional projects moving forward, wherever they are. We know the Design Centre showrooms inside out, and have built up a wealth of knowledge about the exceptional products they offer,” began Grubanovich.

“It’s a tailored approach – by pinpointing exactly what designers need, for schemes, on land or at sea, we deliver targeted options quickly for design practices based around the UK, as well as internationally" - Gabrielle Grubanovich, Personal Shopper & Design Sourcing Service - Design Centre, Chelsea Habour

The service narrows down the options available from the vast selection of products, from furniture, fabrics and flooring, trimmings, paints and tiles, which can be found within the showrooms to keep the design aspects of superyacht interiors up and running while the workforce is currently scattered around the globe.

The minimisation of delays by the Designer Sourcing Service will be greatly appreciated by the entire superyacht supply chain in order to keep the industry progressing towards a strong set of superyacht deliveries in 2020.

