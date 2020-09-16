UK superyacht builder Pendennis has announced the launch of newly extended 74.5m Lady E following an extensive refit programme at its Falmouth facility. Emerging from Pendennis’ dry dock, Lady E was launched on Saturday morning before being moved to the yard’s 7,564sqm wet basin for final commissioning work ahead of a series of sea trial over the coming weeks.

According to the shipyard, a major component of the yacht’s refit has been the addition of a six-metre stern extension, the result of which has been an extra 120sqm of guest space across her lower and main decks. Future guests on board will now be able to enjoy a new 60sqm beach club on the lower deck and additional guest seating and sunbathing areas on the main deck aft.

On the bridge deck the decision was taken to further improve the yacht’s guest facilities with the installation of a fully equipped health and wellbeing suite. Finally, the yacht has benefited from the application of top coat on her exterior bulwarks and high UV areas.

As well as the visible external and internal improvement, a comprehensive programme of engineering and AV/IT works was completed Pendennis’ technical teams alongside leading industry contractors. Key updates include the installation of three new generators, the overhaul of the main engines and service work carried out on all major systems.

Speaking with SuperyachtNews in August, Toby Allies, Pendennis’ joint managing director, outlined how the Falmouth-based superyacht manufacturer has performed throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Throughout the last six months we have seen quite a significant increase in the number of superyachts coming through the UK and, in particular, coming into Falmouth,” explained Allies. “In total, we have had 24 (at the time of writing) superyachts come through our waters in 2020, not all have come into Pendennis, but we have certainly supported most of them while they have been here whether it was a quick stopover, short works or a haul out for a longer-term project.

“We have also seen a number of superyachts bring forward work to take upon the opportunity of a diminished charter period or a reduced recreational yachting season. In terms of the longer-term, we have three projects in the yeard that will run well into 2021, but we are still quoting and tendering for projects this winter.”

The launch of Lady E follows the launch of Pendennis’ second Hoek Truly Classic 128’ sailing yacht in August, highlighting once again the British outfits ability to produce new build and refit projects of the highest quality across both the motoryacht and sailing yacht sectors.

