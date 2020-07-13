Italy is one of our industry’s most popular, diverse and established cruising grounds. The country was also the first European nation to be hit by the COVID-19 crisis, and its superyacht industry was thrown into turmoil and a period of unprecedented practical and logistical challenges.

However, the country’s strict observance of government lockdown rules has allowed it to ease restrictions on movement relatively quickly, and the industry is now once again gearing up for an albeit adjusted summer cruising season.

With its large number of quasi-autonomous regional jurisdictions, and a raft of new rules and regulations in place to help protect crews, guests and the shoreside professionals serving them, we have attempted to distil all of this information into a succinct report outlining the practicalities of cruising Italian waters this summer.

To download your complimentary copy of The Italian Superyacht Cruising Report, click here.

