Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Riviera Yacht Support has been keeping yachts up to date with the changing situation in the south of France. Campbell Cormack, sales and operations at Riviera Yacht Support, speaks to SuperyachtNews about the latest updates relevant to yachts in the region.

“We can now bring yachts into France – permissions are still required but it is much easier than before,” Cormack explains. “This is also dependent on the Mayor of each destination where the port is located, as they have the final word as to whether the port is open or not.”

With lockdown measures in the country being gradually eased, restaurants and bars are looking at tentative openings from either 2 or 12 June, with the situation being constantly assessed. Cormack reports that Club 55 in St Tropez, normally a summer hotspot for yacht owners and guests, is aiming for the 12 June. Local beaches are also opening up for ‘dynamic’ activity (i.e. for sports but not sunbathing or picnics).

“A quarantine period for new arrivals is only a recommendation and not a requirement, but should be done in the event of any cases of the virus,” Cormack adds. “Currently France is closed to the arrival of ‘tourists’. The private airport will only allow the arrival of French or Monegasque residents or tax payers without exception. We are expecting the next update on this in about two weeks’ time.”

Crewmembers are allowed transit to join vessels, but special documentation and attestations from agents are required. Riviera Yacht Support has uploaded a short video on its Facebook page detailing further information here.

