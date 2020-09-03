The thought of seeking new employment is always daunting for graduates of any age, and at present, there is an added sense of pressure and uncertainty. Fortunately, those seeking employment within the maritime industry have had their options widened, as the Italian Super Yacht Life (ISYL) Foundation has launched three new courses.

Established in 2015 in Viareggio, the ISYL Foundation is supported by various notable shipyards in the country, and the courses are intended to train the future of the yachting industry, and encourage the next generation of professionals. Azimut | Benetti Group, Cantieri Navali Codecasa, Overmarine Group, Perini Navi and Rossinavi, all play active roles in the technical education of young people to support growth in the sector.

Commencing in October this year, there are three courses with 75 places available for high school graduates who wish to acquire knowledge, technical skills, and approach the working world to find employment in yachting and in other strategic sectors such as logistics and tourism. ISYL Foundation plans to virtual open days from September for potential participants to gain an understanding of the courses and the opportunities they provide.

The new courses include; YA.S Yachting Surveyor (Higher Technician for the Mobility of People and Goods), S.O.L.E. Evolved Logistic Organizational Systems and new freight hubs in Tuscany, and H.Y.L.T. Head of Hosting & Marketing in Yachting and Luxury Tourism.

With a two-year duration, the YA.S Yachting Surveyor course is open to 25 high school graduates who aspire to become surveyors - highly qualified technicians able to inspect the yacht and its facilities. The surveyor is an important professional figure not only for the building phase, but for the entire life cycle of the yacht, who interacts with the shipyard, inspectors, classification agencies and naval registers, as well captains and shipowners. The course provides a total of 1,200 hours of classroom training and 800 hours of internship. Applications must be submitted no later than Tuesday 13th October 2020.

The S.O.L.E. Evolved Logistic Organizational Systems and new freight hubs in Tuscany, is also a two-year course and is organised in partnership with ITS PRIME and VITA Foundations. Open to 25 high school graduates, participants who apply for this course will be those who aspire to become managers of logistics, highly qualified technicians able to plan and program complex logistics systems in the various Tuscan economic areas with competence and professionalism. The course includes the same hours of classroom training and internship., and applications must be submitted no later than Saturday 17th October 2020.

H.Y.L.T. Head of Hosting & Marketing in Yachting and Luxury Tourism, is organized in collaboration with the ITS TABTurismo Arte Beni Culturali Foundation. This course is aimed at 25 high school graduates who wish to become highly qualified figures within integrated tourism promotion activities, and the development of hospitality services in the two areas considered priorities for the economic development and competitiveness of Italy: tourism and boating. This course includes a total of 1,040 hours of classroom training and 960 hours of internship. Applications must be submitted no later than Tuesday 5th October 2020.

Thanks to the funding by the Tuscany Region through the Giovanisì project, ISYL has already activated and successfully completed numerous training courses dedicated to future superyacht captains, refitters, logistics specialists, tourism managers.

While the employment market becomes increasingly competitive, now is the time to add more qualifications to one’s CV, and gain insights from some of the industry’s most influential shipyards.

