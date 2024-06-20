What do CEOs think? Chairman Martin H. Redmayne invites business leaders to take part in The Superyacht CEO Sentiment Survey 2024 …

After having an excellent response from a wide cross-section of yacht captains and senior crew for our most recent edition of The Superyacht Report, we now want to get a similar perspective and sentiment from the business leaders of the industry.

Therefore, we are inviting all business leaders, CEOs, investors and entrepreneurs to take part in a wide-reaching industry survey to analyse and understand what they are currently thinking and feeling, and expect for the future.

The roller coaster of the past five years has been fascinating to watch, with some exceptional years of transactions, new orders and deliveries, combined with mergers and acquisitions, new investors and significant infrastructure investment across the world.

What is evident is that certain factors and pressures are starting to emerge which are having an impact on the stability of the market. Yes, we have enjoyed healthy growth and the fleet is still expanding in all directions, but what is on the horizon is always on our mind.

Over the next ten years, topics like geo-political stability, supply-chain fragility, wealth inequality, wealth transfer, sustainability and eco-protests, interest rates and finance, purposeful profitability, succession planning, workforce and skills shortage, ESG reporting and exit plans will all become a key part of our business leaders’ internal discussions. Therefore, it makes sense, as we head towards 2025 and the five-year countdown to 2030, to gather and garner insights, opinions and thoughts from our industry leaders.

We know, you’re all very busy, but we ask for about 10-15 minutes of your time to take part in this industry-wide sentiment survey, to explore what you’re thinking, feeling and expecting for the future. It will be anonymous, only referencing the size and scope of companies, with numbers of employees and performance bandwidths and geography.

Every CEO, Investor, Business Leader or Entrepreneur who takes part in our Superyacht CEO Sentiment Survey will be eligible for a year’s subscription to our information and intelligence channels and will be entered into a prize draw to win 30,000 euros worth of strategic intelligence and business analysis for their company, delivered by the end of 2024.

Please click here to share your insights and contribute to this crucial piece of research.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.